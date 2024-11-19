Dave Coulier Says John Stamos's Bald Cap Thing Is Just Their Humor, Chill Out

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

Eyebrows were understandably raised yesterday when Full House star John Stamos revealed that he'd worn a bald cap in “solidarity” with his co-star Dave Coulier, who just revealed his cancer diagnosis. If you don't want to shave your head, fine, but why make it about your on hair at all?

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you,” Stamos wrote in the caption of Instagram pictures in which he appears to be bald (well, appears to be part-egg) while shaving Coulier's head.

The internet's reaction was a near-unanimous cringe. But apparently Dave thought it was fine, so, okay!

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” the actor, who has Stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, wrote online, adding that this was just their sense of humor and then he “laughed out loud when [Stamos] arrived wearing a bald cap.”

(Personally, I think the Photoshop is what put it over the line. Bald caps are funny.)

Encouraging others to get regular cancer screenings and reaffirming that he will use humor to stay positive as he starts chemo, Dave Coulier basically told everyone to stop hating and have a nice life.

A good reminder that you don't always have to get offended on behalf of strangers. It's like when a guy proposes to his girlfriend after she's just finished a marathon, and people are like, “way to make her moment about you, doofus!” But actually the couple is totally on the same page and he knows her well enough to know that she'd find the proposal charming, and we don't know them at all.

It's kinda like that.

