Dave Franco Laughs Off Likeness To Alleged CEO Shooter Luigi Mangione

Dave Franco is more than aware that people think he looks like suspected insurance CEO shooter, Luigi Mangione.

The star of the upcoming horror film, “Together,” told The Hollywood Reporter he was inundated with texts about the alleged killer after Mangione was arrested for the slaying of UnitedHealthcare executive, Brian Thompson, last month.

Asked if anyone had pointed out their resemblance, the star’s wife and “Together” co-star, Alison Brie, was the first to chime in.

“Anyone? Do you mean everyone?” she smirked.

“I have never received more texts in my life about anything,” Franco laughed, later adding how, “Anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it.”

"I've never received more texts in my life about anything," – #Together star Dave Franco on the flood of messages he's received from people wanting him to play Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/s9A9pcPRJN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2025

Not long after Mangione was apprehended at a Pennsylvania McDonalds on Dec. 9, scores of internet users tapped Franco as their top pick to play the 26-year-old murder suspect in a potential film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there seems to be plenty of interest in a fictionalized version of Thompson’s death and the events leading up to it, Brie playfully told THR, “I don’t think there have been any official offers.”

“No, no official offers,” Franco said with a grin.

While substantial evidence points to Mangione being responsible for the premeditated murder of the insurance CEO, since his arrest, the Ivy League graduate has earned sympathy, and even admiration, from those critical of the for-profit health care industry.

Mangione’s alleged assassination plot has become a cultural lightning rod, with some characterizing his crimes as justice for people who died after insurers denied claims for life-saving medical treatments. Others, meanwhile, only think of the Maryland native as a cold-blooded killer.

Following his capture, Mangione was indicted on four federal charges and 11 charges in New York state, including murder in furtherance of terrorism. He has pleaded not guilty to the state charges and has yet to be arraigned in federal court.

Related...