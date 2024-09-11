Dave Grohl Hired a Divorce Lawyer Before Cheating Announcement

Just one day after Dave Grohl announced that he had welcomed a baby girl “outside” of his marriage to his wife, Jordyn Blum, it’s being reported that the Foo Fighters rocker was already preparing for the end of his relationship.

According to a People source, Grohl retained a divorce lawyer before the shock baby announcement. This new tidbit seemingly goes against Grohl’s Instagram statement in which he said, “I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl, 55, and Blum, 48, tied the knot in 2003 and share daughters Violent, Harper, and Ophelia together. According to the magazine, the couple met in 2001 when Blum was working on an MTV show.

Grohl was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood, but they divorced after two years in 1997.

Prior to his Instagram post, Grohl hadn’t been active on the platform since Halloween 2023, when he posted a photo promoting his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. Shortly after he announced the indiscretion, People reports that Violet, who is also a singer, seemingly deactivated her own Instagram account.

Amid the fallout, comments Grohl made about Blum during a 2007 interview with defunct Q magazine have resurfaced.

According to the New York Post, Grohl told the magazine, “And by the end of the night I was p--sed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.’” He made the “future ex-wife” comment while recalling meeting Blum for the first time in a Los Angeles bar.

In 2003, Grohl told Teen People Blum was “pretty much” the first person he’d ever been truly honest with. “Now I’ve got nothing to hide,” he said. “When you’re not trying to be someone else, being honest is easy.”

It is still unclear with whom Grohl fathered the child with, but in his statement, he said he will be “a loving and supportive parent to her.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.