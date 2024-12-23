Dave Grohl and Wife Will Spend Christmas 'as a Family' After He Welcomed a Baby Outside of Marriage (Exclusive Source)

The Foo Fighters rocker and wife Jordyn Blum will spend Christmas with their daughters as a family

Dave Grohl and his family are sticking together this holiday season.

The Foo Fighters rocker will spend the holidays with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters, a source tells PEOPLE, three months after his shocking announcement that he’d welcomed a baby girl with a woman outside his 21-year marriage to Blum.

“They are all spending Christmas as a family,” the insider says.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (L-R) Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023.

A rep for Grohl and Blum did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Grohl, 55, announced in September that he planned to “be a loving and supportive parent” to his fourth child, but was working hard to make things right with Blum, 48, and their daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the star was no longer working with a divorce attorney, and was “instead hoping to work things out with his wife.”

A second source said Grohl “loves his family,” and was doing what he could to keep things intact.

“Dave’s been prioritizing his family,” the second source said. “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl in 2018.

Though Blum was spotted several times without her wedding ring, as was Grohl, an insider told PEOPLE last month that Blum, who co-owns an interior design firm, has “had time to process everything,” and remains focused on her daughters.

“She doesn’t want to make any hasty decisions, since it’s all affecting their girls,” the source said. “She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down.”

Grohl and Blum married in 2003 after first meeting two years earlier.

Foo Fighters have no upcoming tour dates on the horizon after pulling out of the Soundside Music Festival in late September.



