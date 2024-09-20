Dave Grohl's ex, Kari Wuhrer, has claimed he is a "scumbag" who regularly cheats

Kari, 57, who dated the Foo Fighters singer in the 90s, wasn't surprised to hear that Dave had been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum. She told TMZ that Dave, now 55, was seeing her while he was also dating his ex-girlfriend Tina Basich. Kari didn't know about Tina and spoke about their relationship on the Howard Stern Show. Tina heard about the interview and consequently split up with the singer. "I was letting the cat out of the bag ... I never heard about her. He never spoke of it."