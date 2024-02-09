Dave Roberts: "The Rookie" part 2

Dave "The Rookie" Roberts is on day seven of training. "I was inspired by my daughter," said the 50-something father of two. His youngest daughter, Natalie, is a sophomore at Marriotts Ridge. She is also in the same Explorers program her dad went through as a youngster. It teaches what law enforcement is all about. "He seemed to be on board with it," as Natalie brought home an idea that seemed to go over well. How about Dad join the Howard County Police Department? He got on Instagram, found the right police app, and away he went.