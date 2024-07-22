David Arquette Says Lala Kent Was 'Not the Friendliest' When They Met: 'Why Am I Getting Attitude?'

The two met while filming a 2020 satirical horror flick titled, 'Spree'

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Lala Kent (left) and David Arquette

David Arquette is looking back at an allegedly not-so-pleasant interaction with Lala Kent.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, July 21, the Scream alum, 52, recalled meeting the Vanderpump Rules star while filming their 2020 film Spree.

Though he "didn't really have any scenes with her," Arquette revealed that they "met a couple times at the screenings and stuff" and claimed that Kent was "not the friendliest."

"She gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'” he recalled.

Dreamcrew Entertainment/Youtube Lala Kent and Frankie Grande in 'Spree'

After host Andy Cohen asked if the exchange made him "feel like you were on Vanderpump Rules," Arquette claimed Kent's personality was "exactly" as she made it seem on television.

PEOPLE has reached out to Kent's reps for comment.

Spree, released in 2020, is a satirical horror flick which follows Joe Keery as Kurt, a rideshare driver with a murderous affinity — but it's all for clout. He becomes obsessed with becoming notable and the lengths he'll go to get there.

Dreamcrew Entertainment/Youtube (L) David Arquette and Joe Keery in 'Spree'

In addition to Arquette, Kent and Keery, the film also stars Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, Frankie Grande and more.

Elsewhere in his WWHL appearance, Arquette seemingly shot down any hopes of his fan-favorite character returning to the franchise in the upcoming Scream 7, after a fan called in to ask about potentially seeing the late Dewey "in some form."

"I don't think so — I mean, I don't know!" he laughed before adding, "I guess there's a chance, but I haven't gotten any calls or anything."

He also denied that returning star Neve Campbell had "spilled any tea" to him about the upcoming movie, in which Campbell, 50, once again reprises her iconic final-girl role of Sidney Prescott.

Following the success of Scream VI, which scored the biggest opening weekend box office for the entire franchise when it was released in March 2023, a seventh film was announced that August.

In April 2023, Arquette told Variety that he had seen the latest installment in the slasher franchise, even after his character Dewey was killed off in 2022's entry Scream.

"It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it," Arquette told the outlet of his feelings on seeing the sequel. "I loved it."

"It was sad. I had lots of FOMO," he added.



