Astonishing first look at David Attenborough's Asia series

An adult and young Asian elephant feeding on the weeds that grow in between the tea plants on a plantation in Western Ghats, India. (BBC)

The first look at Sir David Attenborough's newest series Asia has been released by the BBC.

Breathtaking pictures take us on a tour of Asia, our planet's largest continent, from the tallest of jungles to the deepest ocean and the biggest cave, featuring some animals that have never been caught on camera before in astonishing footage.

It has taken four years to film the series in all corners of Asia, capturing unseen moments with rare animals including the Gobi bear which has never been filmed before and the Javan green magpie which is one of the rarest birds in the world.

Here is a glimpse into what the series has to offer.