Astonishing first look at David Attenborough's Asia series

Lily Waddell
·Entertainment News Editor

The first look at Sir David Attenborough's newest series Asia has been released by the BBC.

Breathtaking pictures take us on a tour of Asia, our planet's largest continent, from the tallest of jungles to the deepest ocean and the biggest cave, featuring some animals that have never been caught on camera before in astonishing footage.

It has taken four years to film the series in all corners of Asia, capturing unseen moments with rare animals including the Gobi bear which has never been filmed before and the Javan green magpie which is one of the rarest birds in the world.

Here is a glimpse into what the series has to offer.

Latest Stories

  • Average American eats 6 sandwiches a week

    Grilled cheese, chicken and turkey rule the sandwich category, according to a recent survey. The poll of 2,000 general population Americans revealed their favorite sandwiches, how preferences vary and even some secret sandwich hacks. According to the results, Americans’ favorite sandwiches are: Grilled cheese (42%), chicken (40%), turkey (30%) ham (27%) tuna (24%), egg (21%), PB&J (21%) and meatball sandwiches (19%). Commissioned by Buddig in honor of National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3 and conducted by Talker Research, the survey found that sandwiches make up 30% of Americans’ diets, on average. In fact, nearly half (46%) divulged that they could live on sandwiches alone for the rest of their lives. Americans eat, on average, six sandwiches per week and it takes people 10 minutes, on average, to assemble the perfect sub.

  • 'Our cat was mauled by a fox - we nearly lost her'

    The owners of Sula, a Bengal from Brighton, were handed a £3,500 vet bill.

  • Green Ooze Gushing Out of Tesla Headquarters

    Happy Halloween A strange, lime-green goo was spotted gushing out of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California earlier this month, prompting outrage from local residents. As SFGate reports, gallons of the stuff, which later turned out to be a largely harmless mixture of borax, lye and green dye, were seen pouring out of a […]

  • Yellow bags now available for residents who want to stretch Ottawa's new garbage limit

    The new yellow garbage bags needed to leave more than three items on pick-up days in Ottawa are now for sale at about 30 locations, the city says.A three-item garbage limit every two weeks started at the end of September. Residents who want to exceed it must buy the yellow bags, sold in packs of four for $17.60, or $4.40 each.There's no limit on recycling or compost bins, provided they're properly used.The city said in a news release Monday the bags are now for sale at 11 hardware stores, 13 com

  • Green Line CEO leaves project as Calgary continues LRT project wind-down

    As the City of Calgary continues with its wind-down of the Green Line LRT, the person who was in charge of the project is on his way out. In a city council meeting on Tuesday, CEO Darshpreet Bhatti announced he is leaving his position after three years on the job.During the same meeting, city council voted to dissolve the Green Line board, which was overseeing the project.Council had voted in September to wind down the transit expansion project after the provincial government halted its funding.

  • The vehicle collision death of a famous Wyoming grizzly bear was an accident, authorities say

    The driver who struck and killed a famous grizzly bear south of Grand Teton National Park earlier this week was not speeding and the bear’s death was an accident, law enforcement officers said Friday.

  • This smart bird feeder is a great gift idea for parents, grandparents and more — save $55 on Amazon

    Amazon shoppers call this bird feeder "fantastic with great quality video."

  • Opinion - The good news no one is talking about this election season

    The solution to climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy; thanks to the Biden administration and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy is putting down deep roots in the economy.

  • Engie and Morocco's OCP renewables deal worth billions, says source

    Morocco's phosphates and fertilizer giant OCP and French energy firm Engie signed a preliminary agreement on Monday for projects that could generate investments in Morocco worth up to 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in desalination, renewable energy and green hydrogen, a source close to the deal said. The strategic partnership was signed during the visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Rabat, as part of a series of business agreements following improved political ties between the two countries. The joint development agreement covers research and innovation plus four projects: renewable energy production with flexible power storage, green ammonia production, infrastructure to connect the electricity to OCP sites, and a water desalination plant for agricultural use in regions where OCP operates, according to a statement by Engie.

  • Hunter kills a charging grizzly in East Idaho. It’s the third incident since June

    Officials said the man reported the encounter to the local sheriff’s office as soon as he had cellphone service.

  • How to save seeds from your garden to grow next season

    The Weather Network attended a saving seed workshop in Dartmouth, N.S., and received some great tips on how to save the best seeds for your garden next year.

  • UN warns carbon cuts fall ‘miles short’ of what is needed to avoid devastating global warming

    Experts say CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere have risen by more than 10 per cent in just two decades.View on euronews

  • Rare flamingo chick born at Manx wildlife park

    The manager of Curraghs Wildlife Park says the staff are "delighted" at the arrival of the chick.

  • US nonprofit to spend $250 million on electric trucks to lease at California ports

    U.S. nonprofit Climate United on Tuesday announced a plan to spend up to $250 million to buy as many as 500 electric semi trucks over three years in what it called the biggest single order of those zero-emissions trucks in the country so far. Climate United then aims to lease those vehicles at attractive rates to truckers that haul containers to and from California seaports, where roughly 33,000 so-called drayage trucks must have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. The program could give a much-needed jolt to the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks that now account for less than 1% of the total U.S. trucking fleet.

  • Hedgehogs listed as ‘near threatened’ after suffering rapid population declines

    The International Union for Conservation of Nature said hedgehog numbers are thought to have shrunk in more than half the countries where they live.

  • First Solar says several large rivals are infringing on patents

    First Solar said it has sent letters, through its attorneys, to Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Longi, Jinko Solar and Trina Solar, according to a slide presentation on its web site. First Solar said in July that it held patents on Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) crystalline silicon technology and was looking into infringement by rivals. TOPCon's emergence has sparked a flurry of lawsuits in the last year between many of the world's biggest solar manufacturers.

  • Vancouver Aquarium helps free entangled sea lion

    There has been a complicated rescue operation off the B.C. coast to save another animal that had become entangled in fishing gear. Kylie Stanton has more on what needed to be done to help a sea lion that may have been unable to eat for months.

  • Alarm call as world's trees slide towards extinction

    Scientists have revealed that more than a third of tree species are facing extinction.

  • Extreme drought areas treble in size since 80s - study

    Forty-eight percent of the world went through at least one month of extreme drought in 2023.

  • Biden administration announces $3 billion to reduce air pollution from US ports

    The Biden administration announced $3 billion in funding through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions associated with U.S. ports. EPA Administrator Michael Regan made the announcement on a call with reporters ahead of a planned visit Tuesday by President Biden to the Port of Baltimore, where the…