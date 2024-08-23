David Beckham admits documentary helped him address mental health issues

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old wrote that the process allowed him to address "mental health wounds so deep" that he's not sure he'll "ever be fully rid of them". "After each interview I found myself needing time alone to decompress. Reflecting on both the highs and lows of my life and career was - at times - mentally and emotionally draining." He added that "embracing this discomfort was a necessary part of the process" and he "realised that I had pushed so many of these feelings and emotions aside for years.”