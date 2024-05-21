David Beckham 'always dreamed' of bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
The Argentine player left Paris St-Germain at the end of the 2022-23 season to sign for the American side in a mega deal that runs until the end of 2025, after reportedly rejecting a deal from Saudi Arabia worth around $400 million (£315 million). Speaking on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast, Beckham reflected on becoming the boss of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. "My vision from day one, when I presented the team and tried to put the logo together and the colours..."