David Beckham Becomes King Charles’s New Ambassador After Pair “Bonded Over Love Of Countryside”

David Beckham has told of his excitement at being made a charity ambassador by King Charles, following a visit by the former footballer to the monarch’s country home.

The Sun newspaper reports that Charles has given Beckham the royal appointment, after the pair bonded last year over a shared knowledge and love of the countryside.

Yesterday, Beckham was formally appointed as an ambassador of The King’s Foundation, which focuses on creating better communities where people, places and the planet can coexist in harmony.”

A source told The Sun: “The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests.

“This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

Beckham enjoyed a glittering football career with teams in the UK, the US, Spain and France. He now co-owns soccer team Inter Miami, which recently signed superstar Lionel Messi for his career swansong. Beckham’s life and career were recently documented in a four-part Netflix hit series.

An ardent royalist, Beckham has made no secret of his desire to be awarded a knighthood. He joined thousands of other mourners in paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, standing in the long queue overnight to file past her coffin in September 2022.

