David Beckham celebrates amazing news despite missing out on royal honour

David Beckham had plenty to celebrate this week, despite missing out on a royal honour in The King's New Year Honours List.

The former England captain's business empire saw profits more than double last year following the release of his hugely successful Netflix documentary, Beckham.

David's business empire saw profits more than double last year (Getty Images)

According to freshly filed accounts, his company, DRBJ Holdings, recorded turnover of 91.2 million US dollars (£72.3 million) for the year, up 2% on the previous year.

The group includes David Beckham Ventures Limited which comprises the majority of his brand partnership and licensing revenues, his Studio 99 media production company and his Seven Global LLP business.

David and Victoria posing at the Netflix Beckham premiere in October 2023 (Getty Images)

Studio 99 produced David's Netflix documentary series in October last year - a move which saw the production company's revenues grow to 15 million dollars (£11.9 million).

Following its global success, Studio 99 is now set to produce Victoria's own docu-series which tells the story of VB's "reinvention" as Creative Director of her eponymous fashion brand.

Victoria will have her own Netflix show (Getty Images)

According to the streaming platform, it will also give fans an "exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria's business," her family, and those closest to her.

David and Victoria's eye-watering net worth

Over the years, power couple David and Victoria have built themselves a seriously impressive fortune. David has made a name for himself thanks to his impressive footballing career and subsequent business ventures while former Spice Girl Victoria made a sensational career pivot into the world of luxury fashion.

The power couple tied the knot in 1999 (Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the husband-and-wife duo have a combined net worth of $450 million, a staggeringly eye-watering £362 million.

Their fortune is thought to combine their property portfolio, David's lucrative football deals, his endorsements, his Inter Miami football team, as well as Victoria's respective endorsements, her eponymous label and her musical career.

The King's 2025 New Year Honours List

Despite a hugely successful year for the former football star, David was not named among those in the 2025 New Year Honours List.

Knighthoods were handed out to actor Stephen Fry, former England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Sadiq Khan, while Keely Hodgkinson was made an MBE and Carey Mulligan and Alan Titchmarsh were both awarded CBEs.

David Beckham's OBE ceremony, 2003 (Getty Images)

In 2003, David received an OBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II for his services to football.