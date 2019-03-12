David Beckham Falls Hook, Line And Sinker For James Corden’s Statue Swap Prank

Soccer superstar David Beckham couldn’t believe his eyes.

The former LA Galaxy star showed up to his old team’s Dignity Health Sports Park stadium earlier this month for the unveiling of a new statue in his honor.

Little did the ex-England captain know that “Late Late Show” host James Corden had swapped the actual statue for a spoof version — and Beckham was less than impressed with his preview of the fake sculpture ahead of its public unveiling.

“You know what, the only thing that’s good is the hair and that’s about it,” said a clearly frustrated Beckham, as Corden watched his reaction on a television screen in a nearby location. “I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong.”

But Beckham couldn’t help smiling when a forklift driver “accidentally” crashed into the statue ― and Corden emerged to reveal the prank and demand, “What’s happened?”

Check out the clip here: