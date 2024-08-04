David Beckham Jokes Wife Victoria Is ‘Annoyingly Elegant’ on Vacation as He Posts Photos of Her Outfits in Italy

The couple, who celebrated their 25th anniversary this year, has been wining and dining their way through Italy

David Beckham/Instagram Victoria and David Beckham in Italy in August 2024

David Beckham has an "annoyingly elegant" view on his Italian vacation.

The soccer legend, 49, posted photos of wife Victoria Beckham, 50, on his Instagram Stories during their summer holiday — and joked about her sophisticated flair as they jet through Italy.

In a snap he posted on Saturday, Aug. 3, David photographed Victoria reading a book while wearing a black sundress and dramatic sunhat.

“Annoyingly elegant,” he wrote over the photo.

David Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham on vacation in Italy on Aug. 3, 2024

In a follow-up picture, the former Spice Girl posed in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sunglasses. “I MEAN,” he added with a smiley face tongue out emoji.

Other photos showed the couple, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, relaxing during a sunset boat ride and exploring charming villages off of Italian coasts.

David Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham on vacation

And, what's a trip to Italy without incredible food? David shared photos of the delicious food they ate on the trip.

One snapshot from the Beckham's getaway was a plate of spaghetti with a meaty marinara sauce and a pesto sauce garnished with basil and cheese.



David Beckham/Instagram Dinner from David and Victoria Beckham's Italian getaway

Since they were along the coast, it was no surprise that the couple also dined on seafood.

At one point during their vacation, David and Victoria were joined by Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana while dining at Michelin Star restaurant Quattro Passi in Nerano, Naples.

David Beckham/Instagram Crispy red prawn from David Beckham's dinner one night on vacation in Italy

On the menu were crispy red prawns, tomato water jelly, spaghetti, fusilli and a beautifully plated entree with red meat and greens, among other dishes.

One of their mouthwatering desserts was pistachio ice cream with pieces of pistachio mixed in for an extra layer of texture and crunch. David called it "ridiculous" in his Instagram Stories, adding "Grazie" and tagging the restaurant.

David Beckham/Instagram David Beckham's dinner on vacation

Weeks before, the couple went on a boat ride with their kids Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. Their oldest, Brooklyn, 25, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham weren't present for the boat day in France, but Victoria gave them a shoutout in her Instagram post.

David and Victoria also had a romantic date night in France, dining on a vineyard.

