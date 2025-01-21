David Beckham left 'emotional' over huge royal honour

David Beckham has spoken of his immense honour of being named an ambassador for the King's Trust as he picked up an award at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland.

The father-of-four was honoured for his humanitarian work, having served as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF for over two decades. Last year, David was also named as an ambassador for the King's Trust, an organisation founded by the monarch which aims to preserve traditional skills.

Their work also sees them transform communities through urban regeneration and planning, support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.

Speaking about his work with the royals, David confessed he "always gets emotional talking about anything with our royal family".

David was awarded a Crystal Award at this year's Davos (BUHOLZER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The former footballer continued: "I've always been a huge royalist, I was brought up in a family and household that adored and loved everything with the royal family."

David revealed: "When the King asked me to part of his foundation, I was very honoured, very privileged, I rang my mum straight away," sharing that his mum, Sandra "burst into tears" at the news.

David's mum was also emotional over the news (Instagram)

Praising the King, the star concluded: "Our King is an incredible man, he has not just been incredible for the last five, 10 years, he's been an incredible man for decades."

"We have very similar interests, beekeeping … he's into bees, I'm into bees, he's into the countryside, I'm into the countryside, he's into empowering young people so I'm very honoured with that role."

Shared passions

David previously spoke of the shared passions that he shares with the monarch. Speaking after meeting Charles last year, he joked: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work.

David holds the King in the highest regards (Getty)

"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"

He continued: "I've always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."