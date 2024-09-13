David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio among guests at Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral

David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio were among the mourners at Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral in Sweden on Friday.

The celebrities greeted Eriksson's family and friends at Fryksande Church in the Swedish town of Torsby ahead of the morning ceremony.

Italian lawyer Dell'Olio was in a relationship with the former England manager from 1998 to 2007, while Beckham was among the players he managed.

Eriksson died aged 76 last month after being diagnosed with cancer.

His partner Yaniseth Alcides, daughter Lina, and father Sven were also among those pictured arriving.

"After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family," a family statement said.

"The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong."

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the England men's football team in 2001, coaching players including Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard.

Eriksson left the England role after the 2006 World Cup and would later manage Mexico and the Ivory Coast, as well as English clubs Manchester City and Leicester City.

He rose from being a PE teacher in a small Swedish town to the peaks of English football.

Due to his health issues, Eriksson stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, Eriksson was granted his lifelong wish when he led out Liverpool Legends, as they played in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March.

He described the moment as "absolutely beautiful" and a "huge memory" in his life, with Liverpool winning the game 4-2.