David Beckham Posts Sweet Photo with Daughter Harper ‘By His Side’ After Inter Miami Game

The former soccer star shared the snap on Instagram on June 1 following his team's draw against St. Louis City SC

It’s take-your-daughter to work day for David Beckham!



The Inter Miami co-founder, 49, posted a sweet photo of him with his 12-year-old daughter Harper on Saturday, June 1, as the pair watched his team play against St. Louis City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side #HarperSeven,” David wrote in the caption, after drawing 3-3 at the match.

The former soccer player appeared with his arm around Harper in the photo as the pair both smiled while standing beside the pitch during the game at Chase Stadium.

Despite not winning the match, Inter Miami player Lionel Messi broke the record during the match as the fastest player to reach 25 goal contributions in a season in his 12th game with the team, according to MLS Communications.

Harper is David and his wife Victoria Beckham’s only daughter. They also share three sons, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

In April, David urged his boys to “get ready” to protect their little sister as he posted a photo of her all grown up, ahead of her 13th birthday in July.

"My little girl is growing up 🥹 boys get ready @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🥊," he wrote in his caption, tagging his three sons. "@victoriabeckham good job mama 🤍."

In the black-and-white image, proud dad David, in a suit and bow tie, smiled while posing with Harper as she sat on his lap wearing a strapless dress.

Harper has attended many soccer games with her dad in recent years as a soccer fan herself. In August 2023, she walked onto the field with Messi, 36, at an Inter Miami soccer match.

In a September 2018 interview with Vogue, Victoria, 50, shared that her daughter has a sporty side like her father, telling the outlet, “... She’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She’s not scared of being pushed over.”



