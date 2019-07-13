David Beckham Is Really Happy to Be Wearing This Watch

Famously handsome former soccer player David Beckham has plenty of reasons to smile. This image of him at Wimbledon practically sums it all up, right? Plum seats at one of the year’s best sporting events, the hand propping up his head tattooed with a dedication to his wife Victoria, and a killer watch from Tudor. A brainchild of Hans Wildorf, the same guy behind a little watch company called Rolex, Tudor started as a more affordable version of its parent company, and relaunched in 2010 to much fanfare. But since its relaunch, Tudor has focused on vintage-inspired watches, evolving into less of a cheaper facsimile and more of a sepia-toned version of Rolex. Beckham’s watch exemplifies those qualities: the mustard-colored subdials and that big chunky “bund” bracelet inspired by the ones used by ‘70s race car drivers. I’d be cheesing if I had this watch, too. Also this week: the most fearsome duo in the NBA? LeBron James and Anthony Davis, at least when it comes to watches.

David Beckham’s Tudor Black Bay Chrono S&G

The pairing of Tudor and Beckham has always struck me as a spot. Just consider what’s on display in this smiley picture: the mash-up of tattoo and watch. In a world where refined elegance is typically dialed up to 11, the contrast stands out. Two years ago, when Beckham and Tudor announced their partnership, I asked the former soccer star at the launch party about exactly this. “It's hard to take a picture of me and not have my tattoos in it,” he said. “Some brands that you work with, they want you to wear a long-sleeve shirt. But with Tudor it was something they wanted to show: the rawness that was what they enjoyed and liked.” When Tudor relaunched in the US in 2013, Hodinkee’s Ben Clymer wrote for GQ that the brand is the “working man’s Rolex.” Beckham and his tattoos gives the Tudor Black Bay Chrono a fitting rough-around-the-edges feel.

