David Beckham sets pulses racing as he shows off six-pack in sauna selfie

David Beckham remains the ultimate heartthrob. From his days on the pitch to becoming a father of four, it's safe to say the footballer is ageing like a fine wine.

Case in point? The 49-year-old's steamy sauna selfie he shared on Friday. Taking to his Instagram account, David donned just his boxers and a towel around his neck as he posed for a snap in the most glamorous sauna you've ever seen.

David showed off his incredible six-pack

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Friday reset," alongside relevant emojis. What couldn't go unnoticed was David's impressive six-pack as he candidly sat taking in the heat.

The steamy snap caused a stir with friends and fans who took to the comments section with messages for the star.

"I almost swerved off the motorway looking at this post," one follower wrote. A second added: "Perfect man." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wow," alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

David and his beautiful wife, Victoria Beckham, are incredibly dedicated to their health and fitness regime and often share photos from their joint workout sessions.

Last month, the athletic duo were the definition of 'couple goals' when they shared a post-workout snap. Victoria, like her husband, has incredible abs and showed them off in a tiny grey sports bra and matching leggings.

Victoria and David donned matching gym wear (Instagram)

Meanwhile, David matched his wife, wearing sports shorts in the same grey hue and a white T-shirt. "When your gym look inspires your husband," the mother-of-four penned.

Victoria is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her workout regime and previously told Gwyneth Paltrow: "Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth," on her Goop podcast in September.

Victoria is very dedicated to her workouts (Instagram)

"I get up and I work out five days a week," she continued. "I do an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes a day, while David does the school run."

"I have to [exercise] to prep myself mentally for the day," Victoria reflected. "For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

Victoria Beckham's workout regime

As for the exact programme the former Spice Girl follows in the gym, Victoria gave a rundown of her daily sessions in The Guardian Weekend magazine, explaining that her schedule starts around 5:30 AM with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, and running. "That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.

"Thirty minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said of her training sessions, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend but will sometimes take time out to drop her youngest, Harper, to school on weekdays.