David Beckham and Stacey Solomon among stars wishing fans a happy Easter

David Beckham and Stacey Solomon were among the famous faces wishing their social media followers a happy Easter on Sunday.

Actors Michelle Pfeiffer, Keke Palmer, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Gwyneth Paltrow also posted about their Easter festivities over the weekend.

Former England footballer Beckham, 48, uploaded a selection of photos to Instagram, including one of him and his wife Victoria wearing matching bunny ears.

“Happy Easter from us all”, he said.

Victoria and David were also photographed with their children, next to the sea, and in another picture Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, held up Victoria’s boot.

The fashion designer and Spice Girl, 49, broke her foot in a gym accident in February and has been wearing a boot ever since.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who is married to former EastEnders star Joe Swash, said their family enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at their home, Pickle Cottage.

For the hunt Solomon, 34, wore a checked dress and straw-look hat while Swash, 42, dressed up in a bunny costume.

Solomon said: “Happy Easter everyone lots of love from the Easter bunny and his award winning wife.

“Joe you are just the best dad in the world.

“We are so lucky to have you. Our very own kids entertainer.”

To her followers she added: “Hope you’ve had a lovely day with your people.”

Elsewhere American actress and singer Palmer, 30, wore a white outfit and bunny ears for some professional photos of herself and son Leodis.

She said: “Happy Easter from me and my little boy and a Happy Resurrection Day.

She added: “The world can be cold but it’s the only place we can share in this human experience.

“And the love we have for our loved ones gives us an unbelievable will and excitement to survive and thrive.

“Leo my son, life is so much better with you in it!”

Also posting was former glamour model Katie Price who said she was having Easter dinner with her family.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins also wished fans a happy Easter and posted photos of her “Easter preparations”.

American actress Mindy Kaling said she and her children had an indoor egg hunt because of the rain.

She said: “Happy Easter everyone! 7:01AM indoor egg hunt because of the rain!

“Thank goodness the Easter bunny had keys to the house and hid her eggs inside!”