David Beckham Is Wearing Green Eye Shadow on the Cover of Love Magazine, and Fans Are Freaking Out

Well, folks, we certainly didn't expect David Beckham — of all people — to hit us with some killer 2019 makeup inspo, yet here we are. The 43-year-old former British soccer player recently covered the latest issue of Love magazine wearing an edgy green eye look, and needless to say, we couldn't be more here for it.

Naturally, we beauty buffs wanted more details on the look, so we reached out the mastermind behind the look, makeup artist Miranda Joyce to find out what products and techniques she used to achieve it. In the meantime, green eye shadow is definitely trending, so it's worth having one or two (or twelve) options in your arsenal. From the photos, it appears Beckham is wearing a dark seafoam shade similar to that of M.A.C.'s New Crop Eye Shadow or Milk Makeup's Eye Pigment in Mermaid Parade, the latter of which also looks like it could be close to the formula he's wearing on the cover.

Because the athlete isn't generally one to wear makeup, fans were freaking out when the cover was first revealed. The comment section is littered with messages from people who, like us, are obsessed with this beauty moment. "This is everything I never knew I needed I love you," wrote one user, while another exclaimed: "If he’s wearing eyeshadow... IM HERE FOR IT!✨"

So far, the cover post has amassed over 30,000 likes, and it's only been up for a day. The publication also posted a video clip of Beckham, which showcases different behind-the-scenes shots of the star from the shoot. What's more: His wife Posh Spice Victoria Beckham gave her hubby a shoutout on her own Instagram, posting a photo of the cover with the caption, "Congratulations #LOVE20.5 cover star @davidbeckham wearing @mrkimjones #MovingLove @thelovemagazine X Kisses."

It goes without saying but we're living for this look on Beckham and hope it inspires all of you to experiment with green eye shadow this season. If you want more inspiration, check out this round-up of killer green creations we found on Instagram (told you it was trending).

