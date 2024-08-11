David Boreanaz Says It's 'So Trippy' That Young Fans Are Discovering “Bones”: 'It Was Such a Fun Show'

The actor, now wrapping up his seventh and final season of 'SEAL Team,' says he's surprised by how many people are newly discovering his forensics dramedy 'Bones'

FOX Image Collection via Getty David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel in Bones

David Boreanaz always knew there was a huge Bones fanbase when the forensics dramedy aired between 2005 and 2017 — still, he's continually surprised by how many people are discovering it now that it's streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.

"I was doing LIVE with Kelly and Mark the other day [for the final season of SEAL Team], and these two younger girls were there for a fashion show, literally like 10 years old and 12," he tells PEOPLE.

"Their mom was there, and she said they were just so excited I was there because they love Bones, and I'm just sitting there going, 'This is so trippy!'"

Of course, he says it was certainly fun to play FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth opposite Emily Deschanel's Temperance "Bones" Brennan, who played a forensics pathologist.

"Emily Deschanel and I were like, 'How do we change the spectrum of half-hour procedural?'" he says of working closely with his costar, noting that they even studied together with his acting coach on weekends.

"You have to have it be character-driven," he says. "You have to be talking over dead forensic bodies, cracking jokes. You have to be in tune with each other. And we created something special."

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, 'The Man in the Mud', (Season 3, aired April 14, 2008)



"I was lucky to be a part of it. It went back to the consistency, to the dedication to taking weekends off, studying with Ivana [Chubbuck], and having Emily say, 'Yeah, I'll do that with you.' That's a gift, that's an inspiration. You don't usually get that with other actors."

"But that's how we created chemistry. It wasn't just like, 'Here are the lines, say them. We rewrote a lot of those scenes, we presented them, we played with them inside and out, we added our subtext."

So did he learn anything about forensics along the way?

"Nah," he says. "Emily was the forensic. I was just the sarcastic cop with the weird props, and I just engaged in that humor."

He adds, "The show made me a better artist in a lot of ways. It was just a fun show."

Boreanaz, who talked to PEOPLE this week about wrapping up his seventh and final season of SEAL Team (August 11, Paramount +) says Bones was also so different from his SEAL Team role, which was physically daunting.

“I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to... I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey," he says of why he was ready to wrap up the series.

Erik Voake/CBS via Getty David Boreanaz (right) in SEAL Team

For someone who has been on TV for a consistent 27 years (he played Buffy's love interest Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997-2003 and starred on its spin-off Angel from 1999-2004), he says there are things in the works — but he can't talk about them just yet.

“I have plans," he says. "My work ethic is always head on a swivel, be in the now, don't look back, don't look far down the pipeline."



The first two episodes of the final season of SEAL Team premiere Sunday, August 11 with the remaining episodes airing weekly on Paramount+.

