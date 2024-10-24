David Burtka's 'Unconventional' Cabaret Will Feature His Twins and Husband Neil Patrick Harris: 'Really Exciting' (Exclusive)

The longtime couple shares 14-year-old twins: daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott

Bruce Glikas/WireImage David Burtka, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris

David Burtka's new show is set to be a full family affair.

While chatting with PEOPLE at Broadway's opening night of Left on Tenth, the actor and chef, 49, opened up about his next big project. Burtka, who's a dad to twins, daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott, 14, with husband Neil Patrick Harris, revealed that he's performing in a new cabaret alongside the whole Burtka-Harris crew.

"So I'm doing a cabaret at 54 Below. And my husband, Neil Patrick Harris, is directing. My kids are going to be making an appearance," he tells PEOPLE, adding, "I'm singing a duet with my daughter, and I'm doing sort of a scene with my son."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

"But it's this unconventional cabaret. I did it 12 years ago, and we sort of flipped the genre of cabaret on its head," Burtka clarifies before admitting, "I'm not the biggest fan of cabaret, tell a story and sing a song."

That's why Burtka's show is "more of like an art piece, sort of a narrative as you will, of not making fun of cabaret, but just there's a whole theme to it, really," he explains. "I don't want to give out too much, but I'm singing a bunch of new songs and it's going to be really exciting."

Harper and Gideon turned 14 years old on Oct. 12, and Burtka also tells PEOPLE about his daughter's "big party" this weekend. On the twins' actual birthday, "We went to a nice, intimate dinner with some of their friends," he says. "But her big party is this Saturday," he adds, referring to Harper.

"We're having it at Din Tai Fung," a popular Chinese restaurant new to New York City. "A bunch of girls, 16 girls in a private room with lots of dumplings. It's gonna be fun!"

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

On the twins' birthday last Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother alum, 51, shared a sweet Instagram tribute for his little ones, describing them as "amazeballs" as he praised them both.

"Harper and Gideon turn 14 today," Harris began the caption of his post, adding that he has "never been more proud of anything in my entire life, and I suspect I never will."

He then described how he and his husband both "marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm. We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life."

"We don’t say any of this to them, obvs, or they’d recoil or leverage it to their advantage. But they’re not on Insta, so I’m free to speak honestly. They’ll never find out," the proud dad playfully added. "Happy Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You’re both amazeballs."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.