David Cameron backs assisted dying bill in shock U-turn by former prime minister

Jabed Ahmed
·3 min read
Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults (AFP via Getty Images)
Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults (AFP via Getty Images)

Former prime minister Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults after previously opposing the legislation.

The Private Member’s Bill is due for its second reading in the House of Commons on Friday, in the first debate and vote of its kind in the House since 2015.

MPs will be given a free vote on the issue, allowing them to decide according to their conscience rather than in line with party policy.

The Bill, which covers England and Wales, says that only terminally ill adults with less than six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

Writing about the assisted dying bill in The Times, Lord Cameron said: “As campaigners have convincingly argued, this proposal is not about ending life, it is about shortening death.”

Previously his main concern had been that “vulnerable people could be pressured into hastening their own deaths”, but he said he believed the current proposal contained “sufficient safeguards” to prevent this.

Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults (PA Wire)
Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults (PA Wire)

Lord Cameron – who opposed previous moves to legalise assisted dying – added: “Will this law lead to a meaningful reduction in human suffering?

“I find it very hard to argue that the answer to this question is anything other than ‘yes’.”

He continued: “If this Bill makes it to the House of Lords, I will be voting for it.”

It comes as the Labour MP behind the motion, Kim Leadbeater, insisted the Bill is taking “absolutely the right route” through Parliament after it was criticised as an “utterly inadequate” way to deal with the controversial issue.

She defended the level of scrutiny her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will get after a group of MPs mounted a bid to halt the plans going through the Commons.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says her assisted dying Bill was taking the right route through Parliament in bringing in discussion and scrutiny (PA Wire)
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says her assisted dying Bill was taking the right route through Parliament in bringing in discussion and scrutiny (PA Wire)

Ms Leadbeater said the debate on assisted dying generally “has been going on for decades”, and she believes “this Bill will receive more scrutiny and more discussion and more debate, probably, than any piece of legislation”.

Meanwhile, former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May have come out against the bill.

Writing for The Independent, Dr Liam Fox, former shadow health secretary and a practising doctor, also voiced his opposition to the bill warning that it could turn the National Health Service into “a national death service”.

Also on Wednesday, former president of the supreme court, David Neuberger, declared his support for the law change, according to the Guardian.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say which way he will vote, adding that he does not want to pressure other MPs.

The Cabinet is split over the issue, with more members believed to be in favour than against.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn, transport secretary Louise Haigh and energy secretary Ed Miliband have all said they will back the law.

Meanwhile, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, health secretary Wes Streeting, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have said they will reject the legislation.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of ‘treason,’ says ‘he will pay’

    Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States,” Musk wrote on…

  • Donald Trump Jr. gets a fact check dressing down from Pete Buttigieg – and Musk appears to approve

    Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by Biden is actually Trump's win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration closely apprised of its efforts to broker the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that took effect early Wednesday, according to the outgoing Democratic administration.

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.

  • Russian acts of sabotage may lead to NATO invoking Article 5, says German intel chief

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.

  • The Gaetz Nomination Was Never About Matt Gaetz

    Trump's former nominee for attorney general was unsuitable, unlikable and unqualified for the job — and that's what made him ideal.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • Joe Biden must cancel Thanksgiving. MAGA and non-MAGA cannot break bread. | Opinion

    Today I am calling on President Joe Biden to do the right thing for America and formally cancel this year's Thanksgiving.

  • Geraldo Rivera Gives Trump His ‘Unequivocal’ Thoughts On ‘Horrifying’ Deportation Plan

    The former Fox News host was asked to address his onetime friend, who has promised mass deportations of undocumented people.

  • Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease And Desist Order

    The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.

  • Slew of Trump Admin Picks Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats Ahead of Thanksgiving

    A number of Donald Trump’s picks for positions in his administration have been targeted with “violent” threats over the past day, a transition team spokesperson said in a statement. The group, which includes both the president-elect’s Cabinet nominees and administrative appointees, “were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’” press aide Karoline Leavitt said in the statement. The threats, however

  • France points to Netanyahu immunity from ICC war crimes warrant

    France's foreign ministry on Wednesday signalled that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoys immunity from arrest, despite an International Criminal Court warrant issued against him for alleged war crimes. In a carefully worded statement, the ministry said it would respect international justice obligations while noting that immunity rules protect leaders of states that are not ICC members, such as Israel. “A state cannot be held to act in a way that is incompatible with its obligations