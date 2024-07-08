David Cameron quits Tory frontbench as Sunak names interim top team

David Cameron, the former foreign secretary, is not part of the interim shadow cabinet.

David Cameron has left Rishi Sunak’s frontbench as the Conservatives unveiled an interim shadow ministerial team ahead of a party leadership race.

The party said Lord Cameron, the former foreign secretary, and Richard Holden, who chaired the Tories through the disastrous election campaign, had resigned from Sunak’s top team. Andrew Mitchell, who had the largely honorary title of deputy foreign secretary in government, becomes shadow foreign secretary.

Sunak is leader of the opposition until he is replaced, and Jeremy Hunt and James Cleverly are staying on as shadow chancellor and shadow home secretary. Oliver Dowden remains Sunak’s deputy.

Most of the other changes are connected to former ministers losing their seats or stepping down, with many replaced by former junior ministers from the same department.

James Cartlidge has taken over from Ben Wallace on defence, Ed Argar replaces Alex Chalk on justice; Damian Hinds takes the place of Gillian Keegan on education; Julia Lopez takes over from Lucy Frazer on culture; and Andrew Griffith replaces Michelle Donelan in the science and technology brief.

Kemi Badenoch has changed jobs, moving from business secretary to shadow communities secretary, taking the brief from Michael Gove who stepped down as an MP. One of her former junior ministers, Kevin Hollinrake, takes over at business.

Chris Philp, the former policing minister, has been given the role of shadow Commons leader after Penny Mordaunt, who did the equivalent job in government, lost her seat.

Among former ministers who have stayed in the same brief are Victoria Atkins in health, Steve Barclay in environment, Mel Stride as shadow work and pension secretary and Claire Coutinho shadowing on energy security and net zero.

Among other replacements, Helen Whately, who was social care minister, becomes shadow transport secretary after Mark Harper, the transport secretary, lost his seat.

In place of Holden, Richard Fuller, a Bedfordshire MP since 2010, has been made interim party chair.

Fuller said: “The Conservative party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results. We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative party across the country and outline where improvements can be made. United as a party, we will be ready and able to hold this new Labour government to account every step of the way.”

Whoever replaces Sunak as leader would be expected to appoint their own shadow cabinet. The timetable for choosing the new leader has not yet been set, with differences in the party over how quickly it should be done.

Allies of Sunak say he does not intend to stay on beyond the summer, meaning the Conservatives could face the prospect of having to appoint an interim leader if the contest goes on for several more months.