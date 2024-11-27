David Coote: FA investigating allegations referee discussed giving yellow card before match

CBC

Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of a fighter following a charity mixed martial arts event outside Edmonton on Saturday.The 33-year-old Edmonton man died after participating in the combative sports event at a community centre in Enoch, Alta., on Edmonton's western outskirts, RCMP said.Police said they were informed Monday morning that the fighter had died sometime after his Saturday evening bout.RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said investigators are reviewing the circumstances of the death. Det