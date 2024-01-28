David Coulthard: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever dated a British woman’

Winning formula: after 14 years as a Formula 1 driver, David Coulthard has made a smooth transition into media punditry

“Some people have nightmares,” says David Coulthard, when I ask how it feels to watch his son race. “But I have daymares.” That his 15-year-old Dayton is still in karts rather than cars is of little comfort. “It’s knowing I have no control over it, you know? Obviously I have no control over his entire life, but…” After 14 years as a Formula 1 driver, during which time he drove for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, won 13 F1 races, had two spectacular accidents (in Australia and Malaysia) and countless near-misses, he knows just how many things can go wrong. He winces. “Knowing there could be an accident or even an incident…” murmurs Coulthard, who held the record for being the highest points scoring British Formula 1 driver of all time when he retired in 2008. “I’m living the moment with him, just praying: ‘please be safe, please be safe.’”

Coulthard is a whole minute early for our interview at the Ivy, Chelsea. Tall and svelte in jeans, a crisp blue shirt and a cashmere coat, the 52-year-old racing-driver-turned-TV-presenter draws double-takes from diners as he makes his way to our corner table. It’s hard not to recognise that Marvel jaw. If an illustrator were asked to come up with a fictional Formula 1 hero on spec, I suspect he’d look a lot like Coulthard.

Oblivious to the stares and the whispers of a group of nearby businessmen, Kirkcudbrightshire-born Coulthard admits that there’s another layer to his parental anxieties. “Only now am I realising just how traumatic it must have been for my mother.” After all, the son of a haulage contractor was just 11 when he first started karting in 1983, kicking off his professional career the same week Ayrton Senna died. “People often forget that an Austrian driver, Roland Ratzenberger, died the day before, so there were two fatalities in one weekend. Can you imagine?”

Despite all this, Coulthard wasn’t about to stop his son from following in his footsteps, and those of his father – who drove karts and became the Scottish National Champion – and grandfather, who competed in the Monte Carlo Rally. “I didn’t want Dayton to do it, which is why I got him into tennis and golf, but he came to me and said ‘I want to race’ – and it was a heart-sinking moment. But when I asked ‘Why?’, he said: ‘Well how else do I get to Formula 1?’”

Story continues

Coulthard's son, Dayton, 15, wants to follow in his father's footsteps – despite Coulthard's objections

We’re only 10 minutes into our interview when Coulthard starts telling me all this, and although we’ve met before socially and I know from those meetings and reading his 2007 autobiography, It Is What It Is, that he’s far from dry, I’m a little surprised by the ease with which he discusses these feelings.

Perhaps because he is a private man who has spent much of his professional life hidden behind a helmet and rarely does interviews, the commentator and co-owner of Whisper Films – which makes programmes for brands related to Formula 1 as well as for the BBC and ITV – has a reputation for being guarded. On occasion he’s even been described as “the Tim Henman of motorsports”. In reality, he’s warm, witty, charismatic – and complex.

We’re meeting today to discuss his work with Race Against Dementia, one of the four charities the Telegraph chose to support in last year’s Christmas Appeal. It was the founder and Coulthard’s long-time mentor, Sir Jackie Stewart, who got him involved back in 2016, after the former world champion’s wife, Lady Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia that same year. “Thanks to Jackie I’ve become increasingly aware of how difficult dementia is for families across the UK and around the world,” says Coulthard. “So when he put out the call to action through the motor racing world to raise funds for research, I was delighted to help out.”

Coulthard speaks with quiet reverence about Stewart, whom he first met at 17, and “has been instrumental in my career”. Seventeen is a pivotal age in his sport. Only then, he explains, going back to Dayton, who will move from karts to cars next year, will he know whether his son really “has it”.

When I ask whether Dayton might also have inherited his father’s love of risk, Coulthard frowns. “Oh, I’m risk averse,” he insists, telling me that when he recently took his son to a fairground, he “didn’t enjoy” the rides at all. “Dayton, however, very much enjoyed seeing me not enjoy them.”

On the right track: his son Dayton will move from karts to cars next year - Ross McDairmant Photography/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

I find it hard to get my head around this. If not risk, then surely he and every race car driver must thrive on fear? “I never felt fear in the cars.” Never? “Not once. No, for me there was only the pain, the physical pain.” He tells me about the 2000 Grand Prix in Malaysia, where the skid-plates beneath his car – positioned right beneath Coulthard’s seat – began to absorb all the heat from the engine.

“With carbon fibre being the great heat conductor that it is, they were burning my arse. The faster I went, the more it burned – like I was being branded. But every time I decided I couldn’t take it anymore I thought: ‘If I stop, they’ll put someone else in the car and my career will be over.’ It was only reminding myself of that on every lap that allowed me to finish the race – with this big burning blister on my left arse cheek.”

It’s the sort of anecdote sportsmen and women would include in the kind of resilience-promoting self-help books populating bestseller lists today, but it’s hard to see how a sport that involves so much potential physical and psychological damage fits in with today’s conversations about mental health in professional sports.

“We were racing at a time when racing was dangerous and sex was safe, as Stirling Moss used to say. Certainly, the circuits have improved as well as the cars, which is a good thing. But…” he pauses, “I look at the drivers now and they all look pretty chilled with life, even if they’re not necessarily getting good results. Whereas I used to be in actual pain if I did a bad job or was a bit slower than my team-mate. Then again,” he shrugs, “maybe that’s just how they appear on the outside...”

Isn’t “pushing through the pain” very off-message now, even in that rarefied universe? “Listen, the world has evolved. Things that were never spoken about in the past now are, which is great. But when all of that conversation is said and done, when you’ve cut through all of the difficulties, all of the solutions and all of the rights and wrongs, you have a choice: either you want to do it or you don’t, in which case someone else will.”

'Professional sport is an absolute privilege. You’re being paid to do something you love enough to do for nothing' - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Again, Coulthard wants to stress the value of these mental health conversations, “but professional sport is an absolute privilege,” he points out. “You’re being paid to do something you love enough to do for nothing. So if you don’t want to do something, all I would say is please allow someone else to have that opportunity. Is it brilliant that successful sportsmen and women talk about their struggles? Of course it is. But I don’t think professional sport should be used as a showcase for all of these issues in life. Let’s remember that it’s primarily about entertainment.”

There are aspects of the sport that do worry him today, such as the dominance of Red Bull. “That expression ‘familiarity breeds contempt’? If you adapt that to sport, the same thing goes. Too much success kind of takes away the magic. With sport, we look to be inspired, to grow, to move forward, and if one team is doing all that, then it doesn’t give enough hope for everybody.” But as for Formula 1 becoming too “woke”: “I’d say motor racing is nearer the combat sports end of the spectrum, which will be the last thing to go. Yes, the Americans made some changes when they bought it – grid girls being an example – but we have to move with the times.” And again, he says, some changes were long overdue.

It was, after all, Coulthard who started the initiative, More Than Equal, with entrepreneur Karel Komarek, which aims to get more women into motor sports and has pledged to find the first female F1 world champion. His sister, Lynsay – who died suddenly in 2013 at 35 – had raced as a young woman. “But I always felt she lost the opportunity to get the same level of support that I did,” he tells me. “I really think she could have been a professional driver, so, in her memory, I want to try and make sure that someone like her doesn’t miss the opportunity again. We just need to find a few of those women and give them the Lewis Hamilton treatment. Then, when I meet my sister again,” he turns his eyes heavenwards, “I’ll be able to tell her I’ve done something positive.”

I’m curious to know why Coulthard retired when he did. It’s true that he hadn’t won any F1 races since the 2003 Australian Grand Prix, but at the end of his autobiography he wrote: “I see no reason to stop,” adding: “More important than any statistics, more rewarding than any podiums and more exhilarating than any amount of money are the benefits my career has brought to my life.” Yet a year later, aged 38, he was announcing his retirement.

“I woke up for pre-season testing on what turned out to be my last year,” he explains, “and when I drove the car, I just didn’t feel it. In racing, that brand new car at the start of a season carries all your hopes and desires. Unlike other sports where if you’re, say, Novak Djokovic, you tend to have form throughout your entire career, but drivers need that car or they can’t perform. So Lewis Hamilton wins races when he has a good car but doesn’t when he has an average one. And on that particular day I knew that mine was not a winning car – and I lost the energy. I lost the fight.”

“It’s like with relationships,” Coulthard goes on. “You never imagine not being in a relationship, until the moment you think: ‘I don’t want to be in this anymore.’ And instead of feeling depressed, I actually felt liberated.”

The driver, pictured here at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in 2008, retired that year aged just 34 - Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

When I tell him that his ex-partners might not be thrilled with the last part of that analogy, he assures me that wasn’t the case with his ex-wife. Coulthard and Belgian TV star Karen Minier split up in 2022 after nine years of marriage, and a year later he started dating his 28-year-old Swedish model girlfriend, Sigrid Silversand.

He tells me about a recent article he read by a doctor who rationalised that since more than 50 per cent of us will now divorce, it seems baffling that anyone is still marrying today. It is a leap of faith, I agree. Would he marry again? He pauses. It’s a question that has got him into trouble before, he murmurs. “Have I lived my life dreaming of being married? No. I don’t dream. In fact, my nanna always used to say, ‘dreaming is what you do in your sleep; achieving is what you do in your work’, which is a great saying. From an early age I haven’t followed my dreams, I’ve followed my desires.”

It’s tempting to see this as confirmation of the “playboy lifestyle” people like to believe Coulthard has always enjoyed, something he bats away with the wave of a hand when I bring it up. “What defines that?” A luxurious lifestyle, in part? “Do I have properties around the world? Yes. Do I fly privately on occasion, yes.” But he’s never been into boys’ toys, he says. “Cars have never been my thing.” I bark out a laugh: there’s my headline. “Seriously though, I’m not your classic ‘I’ve got a Ferrari’ guy. I’ve never owned a Ferrari.” So his desires were mainly women-shaped? Is that why he waited until he was 42 to marry, so that he could give into those desires, unhindered? “Marriage doesn’t stop you doing that,” he jokes.

He’s famously self-disciplined in every area of his life: working out daily, watching his diet, and as committed to the TV career that has him commentating and producing Formula 1 content from around the world as he was to the racing.

Certainly, he couldn’t be called a hedonist. Are women his one weakness, then? “Weakness?” He repeats, as though the word were foreign. His soft spot, I mean? “I’ve actually always loved being in a relationship, because I love to love and I don’t want to come home to an empty house. So there were periods after Karen and I broke up and we were living next door to each other when I did wonder ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ But it just felt right.”

He is currently dating 28-year-old Swedish model Sigrid Silversand - Dave Benett/Getty Images Europe

I try to move on, but Coulthard interrupts me. “I’m still stuck on your question about weakness… I mean, I certainly don’t see relationships failing as a weakness. Maybe something like gambling, something that is a problem and should be addressed could be seen as a weakness. But not…” Women? “Yes, the truth is I’m fascinated by the world and by foreigners.” He grins: “I don’t think I’ve ever dated a British woman.”

There are a lot of false tropes around the racing world, Coulthard maintains. With it being far more solitary than team sports, he says, there are perhaps fewer temptations. “It’s not like we were all going out together to nightclubs afterwards.” For that reason, he believes, and again despite its image, racing is less likely to breed prima donnas. “I really don’t know many at all.” Was there never a moment when his parents or friends were forced to tell him he’d got too big for his boots? “Not my parents, no, but I had to have a word with myself, once. When I look back on the plane crash – that was born out of being spoiled, I think.”

Coulthard was on board a chartered jet to Nice in May 2000 when it suffered engine failure and was forced to emergency land. Both pilots tragically lost their lives. “I’d wanted to go back to Monaco and although my normal aircraft had been booked for later, I decided I wanted to leave then.” He pauses. “That’s not actually a normal way to be acting. One minute you’re growing up in a village in Scotland, the next you’re saying, ‘Get me on a plane now.’ So you get on the plane, you meet the pilots and an hour later they’re both dead.” He shakes his head, insisting it’s not so much guilt he holds on to, “because that mechanical failure would have happened whatever” as the knowledge that “there was no need to rush – why the need to rush?”

A devoted family man (pictured here with Dayton in 2012), Coulthard says he always felt there was more to life than racing - Mark Thompson/Getty Images Europe

As with Michael Schumacher’s freak skiing accident in 2013, there’s an irony to Coulthard’s near-death experience, when his job had put his life on the line daily. “He was an interesting character,” he says of Schumacher, “because he was tremendously confident as a racing driver, but outside of that environment it took him a long time to get comfortable.” Coulthard can relate. “I was actually quite shy when I was younger, and I think sports gave me a lot of that confidence – but it’s about fitting in, isn’t it? And at first when I was surrounded by all these exotic, educated people – all these engineers and designers – I wouldn’t really say a great deal for fear of saying the wrong thing. But then, in my late 20s, I discovered there was a formula; that I could fit in.”

Again, Coulthard wants to go back to weakness. “I mean, I love life, but I’m not sure I ever loved being a racing car driver.” Another bombshell. Seriously? “Well, because it always seemed that life was about more than that. I was lucky to grow up in a loving family and we went racing together, but the rest of my week would be normal life, so I’ve always known that you don’t need to be a grand prix driver, living in Monaco and travelling the world to be happy. Happiness is a self-declared thing.”

With that, Coulthard has to dash, leaving me with what feels like a mass of contradictions. The retired Formula 1 star who isn’t into cars, is risk averse, didn’t love motor racing, never once felt fear for himself (but is consumed by fear for his son) and prizes, above all, happiness. Maybe he’s that rarest of things in elite sports: a well-rounded human being.

Race Against Dementia is one of four charities supported by the Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, RAF Benevolent Fund and Marie Curie. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927