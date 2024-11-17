David Crisafulli stares down LNP division on abortion and nuclear power

The Queensland premier, David Crisafulli, has told Liberal National party members the party “does not exist for culture wars” in an address seeking to stare down potential division about his positions on abortion rights and nuclear power.

Crisafulli’s speech to the LNP state council meeting in Rockhampton on Sunday was his first opportunity to speak directly to the organisational wing, and party members, since last month’s state election victory.

Despite the election success, LNP sources say there remains consternation in the ranks about the way the party handled divisive issues including abortion and nuclear power, where the views of the grassroots membership – and the private views of many MPs – are at odds with Crisafulli’s promises not to change existing laws.

The premier did not directly mention either issue. But his speech to members hinted at “scare campaigns” by Labor during the election and said these would not work in four years if the party kept its word.

“One thing I can guarantee you about me … that is my word counts for something and I value a culture when you say you’re going to do something you do it, and when you say you won’t do something, you won’t do it,” Crisafulli said.

Related: Four Davids and two Nigels: can Crisafulli deliver a modern and inclusive cabinet? | Ben Smee

“That’s how we keep faith. That’s what we’re going to do in the next four years …

“What will happen in four years’ time, the scare campaign that you were all subject to by the Labor party will not work. It won’t, it can’t.

“In four years’ time … when we have not done the things we said we wouldn’t do … Queenslanders will see what it’s like to have a government where a word counts for something.”

Crisafulli warned members “we won’t get everything we want” and said winning a second term – something conservatives have not done in Queensland since Frank Nicklin’s government was re-elected in 1960 – would require compromise.

“We don’t exist for culture wars,” he said. We don’t exist to be the strongest in opposition. We exist to bring good government to Queenslanders.

“We won’t get everything we want. There will be times where … you have to compromise. Where things are a little bit imperfect. But overall, when you govern, you can embed the kind of things that you want to see for a state.”

Crisafulli spoke about the federal opposition leader, Peter Dutton, and roused party members to “do it one more time” at a federal election, due in the first half of next year.

“The more people know about Peter Dutton, the more they like,” Crisafulli said.

“There is a reason why he has managed to hold a seat, that on the pendulum shouldn’t be a Liberal National seat. He keeps winning it because people who know him like him. And I like him.”