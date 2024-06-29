David Dimbleby: ‘Politicians have always lied – it’s the quality that’s declined’

On the topic of the upcoming election, David says: 'Either party given five years isn't going to make radical changes to this country' - Heathcliff O'Malley

There is a Vote Labour poster in the front window of the London home of veteran BBC anchor David Dimbleby in Pimlico.

Unlike some newer channels, the corporation has strict rules about presenters’ impartiality, particularly when the country is going to the polls, but then, as Dimbleby is quick to point out, the last of the 10 general election night specials he chaired – from Margaret Thatcher’s triumph in 1979 to Theresa May’s whimper in 2017 – is now well behind him.

“I can express anything now,” the 85-year-old tells me. “I am a free man, but the poster is Belinda’s [his second wife who swapped being a TV producer for working as a family psychologist], not mine. I have never said. I have never told anyone, ever, which way I vote, not even Belinda.”

Old habits die hard when it comes to keeping schtum about any party political leanings.

Likewise his fascination with general elections even though he is no longer front-of-camera reporting them. “I’m watching every little bit of it,” he says of the current campaign.

Used to seeing Dimbleby in his natural habitat of television studio, it is initially curiously jarring to see him in his stripped back but homely domestic environment (he also has a farm in East Sussex) with its rich blue kitchen cupboards and busy bookshelves.

We settle into facing armchairs in the upstairs sitting room. “You take that one,” he gestures to the softer of the two. “I need something that makes me sit up straight.”

Dimbleby: 'Mistakes are part of the fun. Nobody who is sitting up all night to watch election results wants you to be too solemn and sombre' - Heathcliff O'Malley

It is the only reference during our time together to age or infirmity, but his evident good health isn’t down to any lifelong sporting habit. “I have no interest in any sport at all. I like sailing but not racing-sailing. I don’t watch the Grand National. I don’t know about the Euros, and I don’t watch the Olympics, except for the opening ceremony. It’s very odd.”

Smartly dressed in a well-cut blue suit, with braces over a crisp white shirt undone at the collar, his close-cropped white hair and weather-beaten tan (owing to the sailing) make him look at least a decade younger.

“I’m against retirement, always have been,” he tells me. As well as presenting a new BBC series on the monarchy later this year, this autumn he will co-curate with his 55-year-old artist daughter Liza an exhibition of drawings – other people’s, not his own – entitled “Drawing the Unspeakable” at Eastbourne’s Towner gallery (where he is chair) on how art can convey unspeakable things.

There are, of course, some things in this election campaign that appear to be unspeakable, and others that are talked up endlessly. It’s nothing new, says Dimbleby, who has covered elections ever since working as a cub-reporter on the 1964 general election.

“There is so much happening that politicians can’t do anything about. So, you end up with grandiloquent boasting, ‘give us another five years and we will do this and this’, when you know it is not true.”

But does it make him hanker after one more turn in the hot seat on election night? “I look at it and think that will be very exciting, but I don’t miss it because I have spent five years not doing it.”

The BBC election night team of 2001: From left: Dimbleby, Fiona Bruce, Peter Snow and Jeremy Paxman - John Cobb

Exciting, he explains, because being the anchor of an election special is “the Everest of broadcasting”.

In his early days in the job, he once referred to it as “innocent mischief…like a midnight feast in the dorm”, but that may have revealed too much of his Charterhouse and Oxford upbringing and caused John Humphrys to label him “posh”.

Today he prefers to go into the detail of quite how challenging it is, which may explain why the BBC has chosen this year to replace him by not one host but two in the form of Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie.

“You have eight screens showing you results coming in for constituencies, the overall state, people waiting to be interviewed at their counts and so you are juggling between the screens and the editor in your ear telling you to do this, do that.”

Such challenges are, of course, part and parcel of live television now. It is the scale of the operation, he says, that is daunting. “You are in this vast studio with everyone around. In my day it was Jeremy Paxman, Andrew Neil, Robin Day, all waiting to have a go.”

“The challenge is that you have instinctively to know everything that is happening and what’s relevant and what isn’t, so you can seize on something that looks like a trend and bong, go to John Curtice in the gallery to see if he agrees.”

Given the complexity, there must be moments when it all goes wrong. “The entire broadcast is made up of hitches – you can’t get through to the constituency, or you do get through and the new MP is so grand that he didn’t want to wait and has gone off to ITV.”

But thankfully no-one seemed to notice. “Mistakes are part of the fun. Nobody who is sitting up all night to watch election results wants you to be too solemn and sombre. They like a bit of fun, a party feel.”

But the fun has to be funny. “One election [1997] they tried to make it funny by sending Rory Bremner up in a helicopter sending back reports. It was terrible. And another [2010] they had Andrew Neil on a boat with celebrities but no-one wanted to hear from Andrew Lloyd-Webber.” That disaster cost the BBC a reported £35,000.

The schedule on election night sounds exhausting. Dimbleby used to get to the studio at 2pm and stay on air from 10pm to 5am, with a short break “for a snooze” before he returned to the screen two hours later.

“I never got tired,” he says dismissively. “And I never prepared for it, though one year I do remember looking up what astronauts eat to give them energy and found it was bananas. They didn’t work for me. I stuck to chocolate and coffee.”

On set for the 2015 election results, when the BBC's exit poll was surprisingly accurate - Jeff Overs

Looking back over his 10 general elections, he identifies 1992 as the worst. “Our exit poll got it so hideously wrong, suggesting that Neil Kinnock would beat John Major. I despise exit polls.”

Why? “Because it damages the programme to be told at 10pm the expected result. What’s the point in waiting up if you are told then what to expect? And as the Major-Kinnock exit poll shows, they can be a cock-up.”

But in 2015, to the surprise of many, they accurately predicted that David Cameron would win a narrow overall majority. Did that surprise him? “I’ve never been surprised by the actual results. Well, perhaps the scale of Tony Blair’s majority in 1997.”

A twinge of regret seems to be nestling in there somewhere about missing out on election night this time round. “I miss it in the sense that if you are a tightrope walker and you stop walking along a tightrope, you miss it. But I don’t miss it in the sense that I would have wanted to spend the past five years still traipsing round the country doing Question Time. That’s the truth.”



It was, he insists, his decision to stop when he reached 80, relinquishing election night duties to Huw Edwards.

What does he feel about the Beeb’s treatment of his successor? “Erm” he pauses. “I don’t know enough about what went on. I feel sorry for him and his family.”

Back to Question Time, which he regards as his political homework. “It allowed you to go into the election studio as anchor completely confident that you knew everything that anyone was talking about.”

Even if he is at one step removed from the action, though, he is keen to talk about the TV debates. Like the first Sunak-Starmer debate on ITV.

“They seemed to me to come across exactly as they both are. I won’t describe what I think they both are. They seemed to be in character. Starmer rather careful in the way he spoke, Sunak using the stiletto all the time.

“How do you get into the mind of a politician is the interesting thing. I’ve never been able to. You sort of know what they instinctively feel they should do for the country, if they are serious, but then you know that they themselves are inhibited about what they can say because they have to be feline or they won’t get anything done.”

The various TV debates this time round have reportedly bored a lot of viewers. Has that been his experience? “The best test of a politician is to have one of them against a big Question Time audience who let fly.”

Dimbleby presented Question Time for 25 years - BBC

That is, of course, what he hosted in 2005 with the leaders of the three main parties, Charles Kennedy, Michael Howard and Tony Blair. “A good Question Time audience is a frightening thing for a politician. A good interviewer’s questions can be brushed off and are probably too well-honed [so] that the politician knows what is coming.”

Regular viewers of Question Time will have noticed in recent non-election times that fewer and fewer top-ranking Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet ministers agree to appear.

Dimbleby nods. “Tony Blair,” he recollects, “began doing an annual meeting with a Question Time audience but stopped smartly after the Iraq War.”

Social media is, he believes, one cause of this aversion to demanding scrutiny. “It doesn’t help. First politicians can use social media to get their message over, to keep up a running monologue. Question Time before social media was one sure fire way of getting your voice heard. The House of Commons never was.”

And then there is the calibre of today’s politicians. “For all sorts of reasons there has been a gradual decline in the quality of senior politicians. The upsets of the last five years – the effect of Covid, the 2008 crash, Liz Truss, the Tory party choosing its leaders with 85,000 members deciding who will be Prime Minister – they all have created a world where a lot of people just won’t touch politics, won’t go near it.”

Do politicians today lie more than they did at earlier stages in his career?

“No. I think they have always lied – though they do get more honest and let their guard down after 10pm on election night when the ballots have been cast and they can call a result a car crash. The word lie is rather too serious a word to use. They try to get you to see the world their way and for that they distort the truth.”

Is that what Boris Johnson was doing? “Oh, he is completely separate. He is sui generis. We can’t do Boris. It was a nadir, all of that stuff.”

In a 2022 interview, around the time of his memoir, Keep Talking, Dimbleby predicted that politics would start to settle down. Today though he says: “I think our government will settle. I don’t think the defeated party [in the election] is going to settle any time soon, whichever it is. They will have all sorts of troubles to sort out.”

If it’s politics that is animating him this general election time, it has been broadcasting in a wider sense that has defined Dimbleby. He joined the BBC as a trainee in 1961 straight from university, with early roles including a job presenting the quiz show Top of the Form.

And his own career at the Beeb has at times looked like someone walking in the footsteps of his illustrious father, Richard. He was a war correspondent who was among the first to witness the liberation of the Belsen concentration camp in 1945, later went on to anchor election night coverage and present Panorama, but is best remembered for his commentary on Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

Richard and Dilys Dimbleby with their children, 1949: David, Jonathan, Sally and baby Nicholas - Topham Picturepoint

David filled the same role for the BBC at her funeral. He also sat in the same chair as his father fronting Panorama from 1974 to 1982, and for many years inherited his mantle as Voice of the Nation in the televising of great affairs of state.

Has he ever wished he could escape the shadow of his father? “No, not at all. You are an opening bat and your son is an opening bat. He doesn’t live in your shadow.”

But his brother (and some say rival) Jonathan also went into presenting, anchoring Any Questions? on Radio 4.

While Fred, his own son with Belinda (he has three more, including Henry, the founder of food chain Leon, with his first wife of 33 years, the cookery writer Josceline Dimbleby) has recently started as an on-screen news reporter for ITV in the Channel Islands.

Does the Dimbleby name perhaps help you reach places that other surnames don’t in broadcasting? “Pass, I really don’t know. I think I watched my father, though I have a completely different style from him. What I got is this key issue about broadcasting, that you are only talking to one person, not an audience. Otherwise, we are just a family of journalists.”

All the moves he has made in his career have been his decision, he stresses. “So I stopped doing Trooping the Colour because I got bored of it. I stopped doing the State Opening of Parliament because it is the same ritual every year. The Cenotaph, I keep doing it. I must have done 35 years. I imagine I will do it again this year.”

Away from the camera, he has twice put himself forward to be chairman of the BBC and once its director-general (and been turned down each time, to his relief with hindsight, he says). Today, he declares himself “very, very worried” about the corporation’s future.

“I very much hope it will remember – though as an organisation it doesn’t always show signs of remembering it – the things that really matter are the World Service, news and politics, and the arts, which nobody else does seriously and properly.”

Another of his siblings, the sculptor, Nicholas Dimbleby, died of motor neurone disease earlier this year. It prompted Jonathan to make a public plea for assisted dying.

“I’m in favour, too,” David says. It would offer a “comfort”, he suggests, for people in real pain to think that assisted dying is available. “But I don’t think my brother would have chosen it had he been able. We were with him to the very end. He was still engaged and listening to Handel and Mozart.”

After David's brother, Nicholas, died of motor neurone disease earlier this year, he spoke out about his support of assisted dying - Heathcliff O'Malley

His own gaze, by contrast, is very much fixed on the here and now. His forthcoming three-part series on monarchy is an idea he first put to the BBC 30 years ago. “What I am interested in is not, should we have a republic or a monarchy, but rather the degree to which the monarchy protects itself and manipulates its image.”

By way of explanation, he details how, for the Queen’s funeral, Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Royal Family exerted control over which images could be shown. “But these are state events that we pay for, public events, so the idea that the family, the palace, can control the way we subsequently see those events seems to be curious. I put it no more strongly than that.”

There is a long-standing view, most clearly articulated by David Attenborough in the late 1960s – when the Windsors let the camera in to record parts of their family life – that if the royal family allows unfettered access to their lives they will lose their “magic”. Dimbleby wants to test that.

“If you are to going to retain the position of the hereditary monarch as Head of State, I’m interested in how you project that image and change it to fit a changing society – how they go about it, what you allow and what you don’t allow, when you let the cameras in and when you don’t. It is the machinery of monarchy.”

The king’s decision to go public with his cancer diagnosis is surely an example of the more open approach. But while revealing what cancer it isn’t, his subjects do not know what cancer it is. Should we?

He looks sceptical. “That’s an interesting one. And what about the poor wife of William? Would you have everything revealed? And if the king reveals his, then why doesn’t she?’

Because he is the monarch?

“Is it relevant what cancer he has got? I think it is personal. When my father had cancer, we did say he had cancer which was unique at the time in October 1965 but we didn’t say which. I remember great headlines about it. He died three months later. So, I feel strongly.”



He looks stern for the first and last time in our conversation, but his good mood quickly returns.

Does he have an election night prediction to share on the basis of his many years on screen as such events unfurl?

“Either party given five years isn’t going to make radical changes to this country. The problems are much-deeper rooted than five years and always have been. It’s all terrifying, but I think this election will be based really on 14 years and the feeling that it’s time for a change.”