David Duchovny Dubs Alec Baldwin a 'Biblical Figure' for Having a Baby and Grandchild in the Same Year

Alec Baldwin is embracing a new moniker.

As a guest on the Monday, Dec. 16 episode of David Duchovny's podcast Fail Better, the X-Files star, 64, asked Alec, 66, about his life at home as a dad to eight children — daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Carmen Gabriela, 11, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4. Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, and Rafael Thomas, 9, with wife Hilaria Baldwin, as well as Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

While he's a dad to eight, the actor clarified that there's only "seven at home," because, "my oldest daughter, Ireland, lives on the Pacific Northwest."

He continued, "She just had a baby, so I am a father and a grandfather in the same year."

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin with their children

In May 2023, Ireland welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with her boyfriend RAC. Just eight months prior, Alec and Hilaria welcomed their youngest child, daughter Illaria.

"You're like a biblical figure," Duchovny told Alec of his unique experience of becoming a dad and grandad in the same year. For his part, the '30 Rock' alum embraced the title with pride.

"I'm gonna take that from you — I'm gonna say Duchovny said it best," he exclaimed. "I'm a biblical character. I'm gonna quote you, man. I love that. That's perfect."

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's family

In November, Hilaria, 40, shared a text conversation between herself and one of her seven kids on her Instagram Stories, showing off the comedic laziness of her child. "Mom I want water," the exchange began.

Hilaria hilariously replied, "I made you feet and legs. It was hard. Use them."



Over the screenshot of her texts, the mom of seven wrote, "My child from the other room..."



Read the original article on People