David Hasselhoff credits Michael Newman with 'saving his life four times' on Baywatch set

David Hasselhoff has credited his late Baywatch co-star Michael Newman with "saving his life four times" on the set of the '90s TV show. The Knight Rider star took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember Newman, who was a real lifeguard and an actor, following his death. Alongside a picture of the actors in their iconic red lifeguard outfits, Hasselhoff wrote, "Newman was a warrior....he literally saved my life at least 4 times. He did the transfer from the scarab (speedboat) to jet skis several times perfectly. What an amazing man. He was never afraid of the water."