David Hasselhoff is a grandfather
The Baywatch star took to Instagram this week to announce that his daughter Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore with ex-wife Pamela Bach has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Madison Fiore. David shared a photo of himself at the hospital holding the baby with the caption, "A crying Grandad. She's perfect WOW. I am so blessed." Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the actor on his new family member. David's Baywatch co-star Erika Eleniak wrote, "She's gorgeous! Congratulations!!!!”