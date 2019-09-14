David Henrie on a Potential "Wizards of Waverly Place" Reboot With Selena Gomez

Reboots are all the rage these days. Iconic TV shows like Lizzie McGuire, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Gossip Girl are making triumphant returns to our screens, while others are being bandied about as possibilities. According to Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on the Disney Channel show from 2007 to 2012, he and his former costar (and good friend) Selena Gomez have some ideas for a reboot of their beloved series.

The show ended with Alex growing into her powers as the family wizard and her brother Justin running WizTech. While there was a special aired after the series finale, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, Justin didn't appear, which means he's probably experienced some fun stuff since then, especially as headmaster of WizTech. In an interview with ET Live, David revealed that he and Selena talk "all the time" about what could be next for the Russo family.

“Selena and I have a reboot! We sit and talk about it all the time," he shared. "It’s not formal. But Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing." Um, what? Disney Channel, are you listening to this?

David continued to drop hints about their dream reboot idea, and it sounds like the perfect blend of the Wizards we know and love — but with a grown-up update. “What made the Russos special is that we were a family," he explained. "So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later in the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice arc of reuniting.” He thinks that Alex would have ended up as a fashion designer, Max would be running Waverly Sub Station, and that Justin would still be teaching new generations of wizards at WizTech, which sounds about right.

This isn't the first time that the former Disney stars have discussed their dreams of reuniting. Back in 2017, Selena expressed excitement over the possibility of a reboot, and even teased the idea in her first-ever Instagram story (along with David's help). "Should we do the reunion guys?" she asked her followers at the time. "Should we just bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should."

We definitely agree. Of course, none of this is actually happening (yet), and a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place hasn't been officially announced, so it's best to take all of these ideas — as great as they are! — with a grain of salt. But if anyone can cast a magic spell to make a Wizards reboot happen, it's David and Selena, and we'd certainly be along for the magical ride.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

