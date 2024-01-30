David Jason addresses Only Fools and Horses revival possibility

Don Smith - Getty Images

Sir David Jason has addressed the possibility of reviving Only Fools and Horses.

The legendary BBC series — voted Britain's Best Sitcom in a 2004 poll — originally aired between 1981 and 2003, with some one-off sketches to follow in recent years.

Given that the series has been adapted into a West End musical, there has been discussion about whether Only Fools and Horses could return to TV with the original cast or perhaps a new version.

However, Sir David recently told Radio Times that he thinks it's best not to revisit the show following the death of its creator, John Sullivan, in 2011.

"I've had offers over the years, but without John Sullivan, it just wouldn't work," the Del Boy actor explained.

"He was a magician and could whip up humour out of virtually nothing — that was his genius. Without him, I don't see it working, sadly."

While the show itself may never properly return to TV, there are still many ways for Only Fools and Horses fans to relive the series.

The BBC has recently unveiled two Only Fools and Horses toy sets based on classic moments: the infamous scene where Del Boy fell through the bar flap and another from the 1989 Christmas special where the 'Jolly Boys' went to Margate.

There's even a Where's Wally-style puzzle book where Del Boy goes on the run to escape his nemesis, corrupt copper Roy Slater, plus a dressing gown designed to look just like Del Boy's signature fluffy coat.

The show's influence continues to be felt as well, with international megastar Idris Elba revealing that Only Fools and Horses inspired him to become an actor.

Sir David Jason is also back on telly, presenting BBC Two's David and Jay's Touring Toolshed alongside The Repair Shop's Jay Blades.

