David Lammy ‘breaks promise’ to accuse China of genocide

David Lammy has come under fire after appearing to break a promise to accuse China of genocide.

The Foreign Secretary promised last year to declare the actions of Xi Jinping’s regime in Xinjiang a genocide, a move for which Labour voted in favour in the Commons in 2021.

Around one million Uighur Muslims in North West China have been forced into internment camps, where they undergo abuse and political indoctrination.

Asked by The Telegraph if it plans to accuse China of genocide, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) would only refer to the “repression” of Uighurs.

An FCDO spokesman said: “We are playing a leading role in pressing China to improve its human rights record and cease the repression of the Uighur people in Xinjiang.

‘Hold China to account’

“This includes raising our concerns at the highest levels of the Chinese government and coordinating efforts in international fora to hold China to account for human rights violations.”

It comes after Labour also declined to declare China a “threat”, a promise that had been made in the Tory manifesto by Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor.

A week after he was elected, Sir Keir used an interview at a Nato summit to pledge he would be “robust” with China and willing to challenge it on human rights and security concerns.

On Monday, Sir Keir’s Government confirmed it had delayed a new law to monitor lobbyists from Russia and China, raising fears that it could dilute or even scrap the scheme.

A report published by global experts in 2021 accused the Chinese government of violating every provision in the United Nations genocide convention over its actions in Xinjiang.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader, added: “This is madness, and it is another backslide. This is very dangerous.

“They knew what the risks from China were when they were in opposition, and they made sure that the Conservative government, which hadn’t been brilliant on it, got the message.

“But now they are in government, they are in the hands of the Foreign Office. Those of us who are sanctioned by the Chinese government are now very worried that Labour is now starting to backslide on its previous commitments.”

Alicia Kearns, a shadow foreign minister and Tory MP, said Mr Lammy had “reneged on” commitments made by his party pre-election.

‘Reneged on these promises’

“David Lammy promised a Labour Government would formally recognise the atrocities faced by the Uyghurs as genocide, pursue justice for their plight through international courts, and fundamentally reassess the UK’s relationship with China within 100 days of taking office,” she said.

“Instead, within 100 days Labour has reneged on these promises. We were promised a tougher stance on China by Labour – now, even Conservative measures introduced with cross-party support are being dropped.

“Protecting ourselves from CCP influence is a generational challenge, not just one of many pre-election pledges to be reneged on once in office.”

China has denied human rights abuses, repeatedly claiming its policies were necessary to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.