David Lammy, save my friend’s life from Putin

The United Kingdom has gone to the polls and delivered a decisive verdict: Labour has won a landslide victory after 14 years of Conservative rule. However, amid the celebrations from the Labour Party, a much graver story demands urgent attention from the newly elected government.

As Britain awoke on July 5 to the news of Labour’s triumph, my thoughts were with my friend and ally, a British-Russian national, Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has been courageously standing up against the Putin regime for many years as an opposition politician. He is now enduring a 25-year sentence in a Russian prison for high treason – the longest sentence for a political prisoner in Russia.

I have worked closely with Vladimir for many years in my campaign for justice for Sergei Magnitsky. Vladimir travelled the world with me and was the staunchest advocate for the adoption of Magnitsky Acts worldwide. As a result of his advocacy, he has long been a target of the Kremlin. His commitment to fighting for justice and human rights has led to two assassination attempts in 2015 and 2017, likely involving the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

Vladimir now faces a dark and uncertain future for the crime of telling the truth about Putin’s Russia and opposing Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.

Vladimir’s condition is perilous. Due to the previous assassination attempts, he developed polyneuropathy, a severe illness affecting his peripheral nervous system. Under Russian law, this illness should exempt him from the harsh conditions he’s subjected to. Yet, in their determination to silence him, Russian authorities blatantly flout their own regulations, further endangering his life.

As the results of the general election were coming in, news broke that Vladimir had been moved to the hospital and was being denied access to his lawyers. This tactic is grimly reminiscent of the treatment of my lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who was tortured and denied medical care before he was killed in prison at the age of 37, and of more recent murder of Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny. It is a chilling reminder of the stakes involved.

The new Government and the new Foreign Secretary must act now to save his life.

Former foreign secretary Lord Cameron had made significant strides in addressing Vladimir’s case. He met with Vladimir’s wife, Evgenia, and Vladimir’s mother, Elena, showing the UK’s commitment to their cause. Lord Cameron demanded Vladimir’s immediate release on humanitarian grounds and made a point of raising Vladimir’s plight at multiple international appearances, underscoring the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

Now Labour must continue this important work. Labour’s immediate priority should be to secure Vladimir’s release. If he is not released soon, it is likely he will die in a Russian prison.

Having already spent over two years imprisoned, in isolation cells in maximum security prisons, his transfer to the prison hospital is a terrifying indication of his deteriorating health and a stark reminder of the uncertainty surrounding his safety while imprisoned in a country whose leader has already tried to murder him twice.

The urgency of his plight cannot be overstated. The Labour government has a moral and political duty to prioritize Vladimir’s release.

We cannot let Vladimir fall through the cracks in the formation of this new Government. There will be many pressing issues on David Lammy’s desk, but Vladimir’s life should be on top. If one of the most important opposition figures against Vladimir Putin, who is also a British citizen, were to die on Lammy’s watch – it would mark an inauspicious beginning to the record of this new Government.

My message to the new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is clear: Save my friend’s life.