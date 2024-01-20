David Lammy speech disrupted by pro-Palestine protesters in London

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/PA

David Lammy’s keynote speech at a Labour-linked thinktank’s conference was disrupted by protesters who held Palestinian flags as they shouted “ceasefire now”.

Security officials at London’s Guildhall rushed on Saturday to take the first two individuals out of the building, when another three protesters began shouting as Lammy tried to continue his speech at the Fabian Society’s event, criticising the Labour party’s stance on the Israel-Gaza war.

Lammy had returned to the stage to a huge applause after the first group of protesters were led out of the venue, saying: “I was born in Tottenham, don’t worry,” before adding: “Friends let me be clear, we want a sustained ceasefire in Gaza.”

One of the protesters shouted: “David Lammy, you should be ashamed of yourself”, referring to Labour’s shifting position on the war in the Middle East. “We really need a ceasefire people are dying,” they said as they were led out of the venue.

Lammy decided to address their chants of “ceasefire now” head on as more tried to derail his speech, responding: “Change through power not through protest,” in a similar response to the words Keir Starmer used when he was glitter-bombed at party conference.

“My friend, we all want a sustainable ceasefire,” he said, as he was once again interrupted by chants.

Addressing the crisis, the shadow foreign secretary said: “In Gaza, thousands of children have been killed. Over 85% of the population has been made refugees and more than 100 Israeli hostages are still held as prisoners, while rockets are still flying into Israel. The situation is intolerable. It’s unbearable. Which is why Labour has called for a sustainable ceasefire.”

Related: Netanyahu’s rejection of Palestinian state unacceptable, says David Lammy

He also criticised the Israeli prime minister’s rejection of a two-state solution, describing it as “morally wrong”.

Lammy called on the Israeli state to swiftly change its approach “from pain and despair”. “The peaceful quest for a Palestinian state is a just cause as Keir Starmer, said it is undeniably a rite of passage, and the only way to guarantee just and lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. The Israeli government must immediately change their approach from the pain of despair, new weapons and new political processes must emerge to make two states a reality.”

Story continues

Lammy said a Labour government would start urgent diplomatic talks on the creation of a new International Contact Group to take over from the defunct Quartet – the UN, US, EU and Russia – to coordinate with western and Arab partners over Middle East peace.

His speech followed the London mayor Sadiq Khan’s address, during which he urged voters not to “let the Tories do to London what they’ve done to our country”, as he hits out at the “hollow, desperate and divisive narrative” put forward by the party.

Khan attacked the Conservatives for “exploiting people’s fears, but never addressing them”, in an attempt to lead the electorate to think “you’re struggling because of someone else”. The London mayoral elections in May “will be the toughest fight yet”, Khan told the audience because it will be the first time London uses the first-past-the-post system and the voter ID system will be in force.