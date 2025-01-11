David Lammy urged to sanction Gulf official over jailing of British businessman

Lawyers have written to David Lammy asking for the chairman of the Dubai Islamic Bank to be placed on a UK sanctions list effectively freezing his assets in Britain - Chris Ratcliffe/Shutterstock

The family of a British businessman jailed in Dubai has urged the Government to impose financial sanctions on one of the Gulf emirate’s most senior officials.

Lawyers acting for the family of Ryan Cornelius, who has been languishing in prison since 2008, have called on David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, to target Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, director general of Dubai’s Ruler’s Court.

They have written to Mr Lammy asking for Shaibani, who is also chairman of the Dubai Islamic Bank, to be placed on a list of individuals under UK sanctions laws, effectively freezing his assets in Britain.

Mr Cornelius and Charles Ridley, his business partner, have spent more than 16 years in jail after being convicted of fraud involving a £372 million loan to his business from the Dubai Islamic Bank.

Mr Cornelius, 70, served his original 10-year sentence, but in 2018 was given another 20 years under retrospective application of a law designed to keep debtors in prison until they can discharge their debts.

The extended sentence means he will not be eligible for release until he is 84 years old.

Ryan Cornelius has spent more than 16 years in jail after being convicted of fraud involving a £372 million loan from the Dubai Islamic Bank - Belinda Jiao

The United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has ruled that Mr Cornelius is being held arbitrarily over the allegations of unpaid debts.

Lawyers for Mr Cornelius have now submitted a file to Mr Lammy recommending sanctions against Shaibani for his involvement in corruption and the abuse of human rights.

In their submission Rhys Davies and Ben Keith, international criminal law and human rights barristers, stated: “Mr Cornelius has been arbitrarily detained and mistreated. His fundamental human rights have been violated and his assets have been stolen.

“He is the victim of state-sanctioned persecution of the most serious kind. Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani is responsible for those rights violations.”

Their submission to Mr Lammy added: “The United Nations Working Group has examined this matter in detail and concluded that the ongoing detention of Mr Cornelius is arbitrary, falling within Categories I and III of their criteria for arbitrary detention.

“In the circumstances, there can be no doubt that Mr Cornelius’ ongoing detention is both unlawful and that the person responsible for his detention, Mohammed Al-Shaibani, should be designated.”

Lawyers for Ryan Cornelius have stated Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani ‘is responsible’ for these ‘rights violations’ - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Europe

Heather, Mr Cornelius’ wife, maintains that her husband was arrested on what she described as “a trumped-up charge” at the request of the Dubai Islamic Bank.

A property development founded by Mr Cornelius, which Dubai Islamic Bank declared “worthless” after it was seized, is now being marketed as a luxury complex with an estimated value of billions.

Mr Cornelius’ plight was raised by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader, during a debate in the Commons last month.

During the debate, MPs criticised the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) handling of similar cases and called for a more effective use of sanctions.

Sir Iain called on the Government to impose targeted Magnitsky sanctions on Shaibani and a number of other individuals connected to Dubai Islamic Bank, who he has said were responsible for Mr Cornelius’ arbitrary detention and the seizure of his assets.

Sir Iain told MPs: “Mr Cornelius should now be released immediately, or sanctions, I believe, should follow.”

Magnitsky sanctions are named after Sergei Magnitsky, a tax lawyer who uncovered a multi-million fraud committed by tax officials in the Russian interior ministry. He died in a Russian prison in 2009 after suffering from extreme conditions.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith raised Ryan Cornelius’ case during a debate in the Commons last month - Anadolu

In their submission Heather Cornelius’ lawyers state: “Al-Shaibani, as chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, has systematically engaged in both serious corruption and gross violations of fundamental human rights, as evidenced by the UN Working Group’s findings.

“The imposition of Magnitsky sanctions would demonstrate the United Kingdom’s respect for UN findings and commitment to protecting its citizens, while sending a clear message that such actions against British citizens will not be tolerated, particularly when they have been condemned by the United Nations.”

Shaibani, who is considered one of the most influential officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and sits on the boards of several state-owned enterprises.

He denies that Mr Cornelius was held on his orders.

Ryan Cornelius was given 20 more years in prison under a law which keeps debtors in prison until they can discharge their debts

The UAE has always insisted Cornelius received a fair trial and had failed to repay money owed to the bank.

A UAE official stated: “The UAE judicial system is independent and equitable.

“In line with international standards, the UAE has stringent laws, regulations and procedures in place to ensure the physical and psychological wellbeing of detainees in its prisons.

“All inmates receive medical care as required. UAE state-level officials, the public prosecution and diplomatic missions regularly visit correctional institutions, including the prison Mr Cornelius is held in, to verify and maintain the high standards of living conditions and treatment.”