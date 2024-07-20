David Letterman To Be “Special Guest” At Biden Fundraiser In Martha’s Vineyard With Hawaii Governor

Joe Biden is off the campaign trail this weekend because of Covid, but as calls escalate among lawmakers and donors for the incumbent to step aside POTUS is planning to get a little late night and a little Aloha.

Along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the president will in attendance at a July 29 in Martha’s Vineyard with David Letterman and Hawai’i governor Josh Green, Deadline has confirmed. “Please join me at an exciting event with First Lady Jill Biden on Martha’s Vineyard,” longtime political strategist Robin Leeds wrote in an invite that went out late Thursday. “This is a unique opportunity to meet Jill on her first visit to the island this cycle and get more engaged with the campaign, the Winning Strategies CEO and President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts member added

More from Deadline

Seen by Deadline, the invite to the Biden Victory Fund event said that Letterman would be there as a “Special Guest.” Later today, as more and more Democrats went public on Biden exiting the race against Donald Trump, the president himself was added to the fundraiser with the First Lady.

Along with the Aloha State’s Democratic governor Green, attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who served as Special Master of the federal government’s September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the Special Master for TARP Executive Compensation, is also a host of the $2,500 to $25,000 a ticket event. Those who saw the 2020 film Worth, will recall Michael Keaton portrayed Feinberg.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host Letterman has been a longtime supporter of Joe Biden and critic of Donald Trump, even though the them real estate developer was on Late Night dozens of times. At the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors, emcee Letterman looked up to POTUS and the First Lady and said to applause: “Tonight, it is quite nice, very nice, to see the presidential box once again being occupied. The same with the Oval Office.”

The July 29 Massachusetts Biden fundraiser at a private residence was first reported by the Vineyard Gazette.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.