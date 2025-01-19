David Lynch’s Children Pay Tribute To Filmmaker After His Death: 'Our Beloved Dad Was a Guiding Light'

David Lynch’s children are sharing heartfelt words in memory of the late filmmaker.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch posted a joint statement on social media about their “beloved dad” following his death on Jan. 16.

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace," they wrote in a post on X.

They shared that a worldwide group meditation would be held in honor of their father on what would have been his 79th birthday on Monday, Jan. 20, as they welcomed fans to join.

“We invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes,” the X post continued. “Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe.”



Lily Lawrence/Getty David pictured with his ex-wife Emily Stofle, son Riley and daughter Lulu in 2015

Related: Hugh Jackman Mourns 'Massive' Loss of Filmmaker David Lynch: 'an Inspiration to My Life'

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch,” the statement concluded.

David Lynch died at age 78 on Jan. 16, his family previously announced. A cause of death was not revealed at the time.

He had four children; daughter Jennifer, 56, shared with his first wife Peggy Reavey, son Austin, 42, with his second wife Mary Fisk, and Riley, 33, with his third wife Mary Sweeney. Lynch welcomed his youngest daughter Lula in 2012 with his ex-wife Emily Stofle. Stofle filed for divorce in 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time," the family shared on Facebook. "There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' "

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," they added.



Glenn Hunt/Getty Lynch died at age 78 on Jan. 16 (pictured in 2015)

Related: David Lynch Found Hope for 'Divided' Country in Last PEOPLE Interview: 'This World Is Supposed to Be Beautiful' (Exclusive)

The four-time Oscar nominee was well known for creating the 1990 TV series Twin Peaks, which developed into an additional feature film and a 2017 revival season. Lynch also directed several other iconic films including The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001).

Lynch was diagnosed with the chronic lung disease emphysema in 2020. He spoke to PEOPLE in one of his final interviews on Nov. 1.

“People in the United States are divided, and one side almost literally and truly hates the other side. This not a way to live,” said Lynch. "We need to be getting along together. There's so many things we'd all agree on. We can solve these problems by working together. Divided we fall, united we stand.”



Read the original article on People