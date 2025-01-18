David Lynch’s Children Pay Tribute To Filmmaker, Invite People To Honor Him In “Worldwide Group Meditation”

Following the death of David Lynch, his four children — Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch — paid tribute to their filmmaker father and invited people everywhere to join in a “worldwide group meditation” to honor him on what would have been his 79th birthday.

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace,” began a family statement shared to X. “On Monday, January 20th—what would have been his 79th birthday—we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes.”

The family continued: “Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life.”

Lynch, the visionary creator behind ABC drama Twin Peaks and four-time Academy Award-nominated helmer behind Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Wild at Heart, The Elephant Man and others died Jan. 15, following a diagnosis of emphysema and worsening breathing complications due to the Sunset Fire near his home.

The initial family announcement, shared online the following day, read: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Hollywood mourned the loss with an immeasurable heavy heart, with tributes pouring in from Ron Howard, Mulholland Drive star Lee Grant, Judd Apatow, Sting, Eli Roth and many, many others. Nicolas Cage called him “a singular genius in cinema, one of the greatest artists of this or any time,” while Kyle MacLachlen said he owes “my entire career, and life really, to his vision.” (More tributes from collaborators, friends and executives can be found here.)

After his death, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed Lynch was in the process of creating a new limited series for the streamer: “It was a David Lynch production, so filled with mystery and risks but we wanted to go on this creative ride with this genius. First Covid, then some health uncertainties lead to this project never being produced but we made it clear that as soon as he was able, we were all in,” he said in part.

