David Lynch Dead at 78: The World’s Most Influential Filmmaker Redefined Cinema — and Became an Adjective

David Lynch is dead at the age of 78. By any measure the most influential filmmaker of our time, the Missoula, Montana-born artist left such a mark that his very name became an adjective. There’s Hitchcockian, and then there’s Lynchian.

Controversial, visionary, and absolutely singular, his films from “Eraserhead” and “Blue Velvet” to “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive” were immersive plunges into rich cinematic landscapes of twisted psyches and luscious surfaces.

The news of Lynch’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

That’s a fitting sentiment for the man with the aw-shucks, Jimmy Stewart demeanor we saw post weather report videos on his Twitter feed in the last years of his life. For all the demented killers and weirdos in his films — the nitrous-oxide huffing abusers and albino cowboys, the sadistic, sexually abusive fathers, not to mention Bobby Peru — his films were also startling evocations of Americana: The picket fences at the beginning of “Blue Velvet,” the small town diners and gas stations of “Twin Peaks,” the gentle rural rhythms of “The Straight Story.” Jonathan Rosenbaum once criticized Lynch’s aesthetic for being really not afield from that of Walt Disney and Main Street U.S.A. One time, when Lynch was asked to provide a biography, he simply stated “Eagle scout. Missoula, Montana.”

Born there on January 20, 1946, Lynch’s life itself was one of unabashed Americana. As an Eagle Scout, he attended the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961. From an early age, he was interested in painting and becoming a professional artist was his sole preoccupation for much of his early life. Unhappy experiences at the Corcoran School of Fine Arts in Washington, D.C. and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, led to him traveling around Europe for three years with his friend and fellow artist, Jack Fisk, who would become the production designer on many of his films as well as a legendary collaborator of other filmmakers from Terence Malick to Martin Scorsese.

Eventually, Lynch settled in Philadelphia and enrolled in the Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts. Painting is something he’d continue throughout his entire career, but while in Philadelphia he experimented for the first time with filmmaking. Or rather, animation. His short “Six Men Getting Sick” from 1967 is a repeated animation showing symbolic vomiting. It’s eery and unsettling, exactly what you’d think he might have made as his first film. And these years in Philadelphia proved troubled ones: As the city’s industrial life was hollowed out, Lynch became obsessed with its factory smokestacks and pervasive smog. In his exhibitions of his photography throughout his life, you could see Lynch’s obsessions with industry and its decay. And these years proved a huge influence on the ambient industrial sounds in “Eraserhead” and the role of factory in “Twin Peaks.”

More short films followed in the years after “Six Men Getting Sick,” films which have since been collected on DVD and prove instructive for the development of his aesthetic. “The Alphabet” was another work in animation. “The Grandmother,” however, was a particular leap forward: Having sent “The Alphabet” and his premise for “The Grandmother” to the American Film Institute, the still-new academy awarded him $7,200 to make this most ambitious short. It combined animation with live action to tell the story of a young boy whose parents speak in dog-like barks and who appears to “grow” his own grandmother, like a plant in soil, to take care of him. It’s tender, and sad, and affecting, and disturbing all at once. Just the way “Twin Peaks” could go from a trio of teenagers singing “Just You and I” in the manner of The Fleetwoods to a gruesome murder.

When it was completed in 1970, “The Grandmother” ran 33 minutes. His first marriage to Peggy Lentz was breaking up, and he began a romance with Jack Fisk’s sister, Mary. Studying at the American Film Institute as an artist in residence (to this day, Lynch may be the single greatest alumnus ever of the AFI, and he was featured regularly in their annual tribute shows, including in their lifetime achievement ceremony for Mel Brooks, who produced Lynch’s “The Elephant Man”), the academy supported the development and production of his first feature, “Eraserhead.”

