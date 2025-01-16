David Lynch death updates: Tributes pour in as Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive director dies aged 78

David Lynch, the celebrated director of avant-garde films such as Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and Elephant Man and the much loved TV show Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 78.

His family announced his death in a Facebook post on Thursday (16 January), writing, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”

Lynch developed a singular style known for unsettling visuals, stream-of-consciousness storytelling style, and kitsch soundtracks. As a director he walked a tightrope between his artistic sensibilities and his inexplicable popular appeal among the more conventional moviegoing public, with New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael labelling him “the first populist surrealist”.

In his frequent collaborations with Hollywood luminaries such as Laura Dern, Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Naomi Watts, Jack Nance and Harry Dean Stanton, the director leaves behind an oeuvre which rivals the medium’s most accomplished auteurs.

19:00 , Tom Murray

Speaking to Sight & Sound magazine last year, Lynch revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema due to smoking throughout his life and said he could not “go out” due to Covid fears.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold,” he said, revealing that he “can only walk a short distance before” he’s “out of oxygen”.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn pays tribute

18:58 , Kevin Perry

James Gunn, director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s upcoming Superman, paid tribute on X/Twitter writing: “RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us.”