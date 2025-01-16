David Lynch, director of 'Twin Peaks' and 'Blue Velvet,' dead at 78

David Lynch, director of iconic films like "The Elephant Man" and "Blue Velvet," died at 78.

Lynch was also known for creating the TV series "Twin Peaks."

Lynch revealed last August that he had emphysema after years of smoking.

David Lynch, the visionary director of surrealist films like "The Elephant Man," "Blue Velvet," "Mulholland Drive" and the hit TV series "Twin Peaks," has died, his family announced on Thursday. He was 78.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us," Lynch's family wrote in announcing Lynch's passing. "But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

In August 2024, the filmmaker announced that he had emphysema following decades of smoking, but said he hadn't smoked in over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema," he wrote in part, adding, "I will never retire."

Lynch's groundbreaking works blended elements of everything from horror to film noir to surrealism, creating a uniquely skewed vision of America. His 1977 black-and-white debut feature, "Eraserhead," grabbed the attention of cinephiles across the globe and became a cult classic.

"Eraserhead." Libra Films International

Mel Brooks then hired Lynch to direct 1980's "The Elephant Man," which chronicles the life of a severely deformed man (played by John Hurt) living in 19th-century London. It garnered eight Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director.

After adapting Frank Herbert's "Dune" in 1984, resulting in a box office flop, Lynch produced a string of surrealist works that would define his career: 1986's "Blue Velvet," 1990's "Wild at Heart," 1992's "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" (the prequel to his hit TV show "Twin Peaks," which ran from 1990 to 1991), and 1997's "Lost Highway."

"Blue Velvet." De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Each title showcased Lynch's seemingly limitless creativity as he pushed the boundaries of narrative structure while dazzling the viewer with exquisite production design and cinematography.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2001, Lynch released his neo-noir masterpiece "Mulholland Drive," which would win him the award for best director at the Cannes Film Festival and garner him another Oscar nomination for best director.

Lynch's final work was the third season of "Twin Peaks," which debuted to critical acclaim in 2017.

Read the original article on Business Insider