David Lynch, visionary director of film and television from Eraserhead to Twin Peaks

Lynch: ‘Life is very, very confusing, and so films should be allowed to be, too’

David Lynch, the film director who has died aged 78, infiltrated our dreams and nightmares to a degree rarely matched by his fellow artists and filmmakers.

From Eraserhead, his neurotically personal feature debut of 1977, through to the beguiling fantasia Mulholland Drive (2001), via the various iterations of his cosmic television soap opera Twin Peaks, Lynch operated in the darker recesses of the Hollywood hills, flooding screens with voluptuous, provocative and often outright terrifying imagery. The majority of his projects rapidly secured cult status; several of them will endure among cinema and television’s major works.

Lynch’s body of work extended into painting, photography, design and beyond; he shot promotional material for Michael Jackson’s Dangerous tour, and gave to morning newspaper readers both a widely syndicated comic strip (“The Angriest Dog in the World”) and his own “Signature Cup” brand of coffee.

The critic Pauline Kael, who witnessed Lynch’s mid-1980s transition from fringe figure to American art cinema’s new hope, described him as “the first popular Surrealist”, reflecting on a directorial persona that was equal parts folksy and eccentric. Lynch merrily confessed to frequenting the Los Angeles diner Bob’s Big Boy every day for seven years, and spent the early 2000s posting weather reports on his website.

Laura Dern, Isabella Rossellini and Kyle McLachlan in Blue Velvet - Alamy

David Keith Lynch was born in Missoula, Montana, on January 20 1946, the son of Donald Walton Lynch, a research scientist for the US Department of Agriculture, and Edwina “Sunny” Lynch, née Sundholm, an English tutor of Finnish descent.

In the 2016 documentary David Lynch: The Art Life, Lynch can be heard reflecting upon what was a generally blithe but naggingly unsettled upbringing in atomic-age America: he became an Eagle Scout, serving among the ushers at President Kennedy’s inauguration, but the nature of his father’s work required the family to move towns on a regular basis.

By all accounts, this antsiness persisted into Lynch’s adolescence. He dropped out of the Boston School of the Museum of Fine Arts within a year of enrolling: “I was not inspired AT ALL in that place.” He then abandoned a planned three-year trip around Europe with his friend (and soon-to-be-noted production designer) Jack Fisk – on which the youthful pair hoped to train with the painter Oskar Kokoschka – after only 15 days.

It was only when he entered the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in 1966 that his ambitions seemed to coalesce. There Lynch found a mentor in the painter Bushnell Keeler, and a wife in his fellow student Peggy Lentz, whom he married in 1967.

A series of short films brought Lynch to the attention of the newly formed American Film Institute, and he was invited to join the Institute’s Conservatory for emergent talents in Los Angeles in 1971.

After relocating to the West Coast and rejecting the wisdom of his more conventionally minded tutors, he spent the next five years tinkering on the strange, obsessive Eraserhead, an entirely distinctive, eternally harrowing vision seemingly informed by its director’s disquiet at becoming a young father (Peggy had given birth to their daughter Jennifer in 1968, before the couple divorced in 1974).

Entirely at odds with the moment of Jaws and Star Wars, Eraserhead nevertheless came to be embraced on the midnight movie circuit and won the director admirers in high places: Stanley Kubrick claimed it as one of his favourite films, while Mel Brooks reportedly embraced Lynch after an early screening, declaring: “You’re a madman. I love you!”

Laura Dern on the set of Wild at Heart - PolyGram filmed Entertainment/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Image

It was Brooks who helped to finance Lynch’s much-garlanded follow-up The Elephant Man (1980), a retelling of the John Merrick story elevated by John Hurt’s committed lead performance and the director’s empathy for its tragic outsider-hero. It won three Baftas and was nominated for eight Oscars.

By this point, Lynch had remarried – to Mary Fisk, Jack’s sister, in 1977 – and started receiving the major studios’ more promising scripts. He turned down Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Return of the Jedi (1983) to work with the Italian producer Dino de Laurentiis on an ambitious filming of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction doorstopper, Dune.

Opinions vary on the outcome, which was heavily recut by the distributor Universal and was eventually emerged as one of the biggest financial disasters of 1984, but all accounts suggest that it was not one of Lynch’s happier creative endeavours.

The producer and director patched up their differences for Blue Velvet (1986), which now seems like the first full definition of the soon-to-be-ubiquitous adjective “Lynchian”. A subversive coming-of-age tale in which the boyish naïf played by Kyle MacLachlan falls under the spell of a sexually masochistic chanteuse (Isabella Rossellini) and her brutal gangster lover (Dennis Hopper), it was wide-eyed and wondrous one moment, deeply disturbing the next.

Freddie Jones and Sting in Dune - Alamy

The tonal shifts alarmed critics and audiences alike: both Roger Ebert and Mark Kermode have written about overcoming their initial visceral dislike of the film to appreciate its dark visions of adolescence and small-town Americana.

Lynch sealed his unlikely place within the mainstream with his next project Twin Peaks, a primetime TV series for the ABC network co-created with Mark Frost, the Hill Street Blues writer. With its young, sexy cast and its abiding murder-mystery hook (“Who Killed Laura Palmer?”), the show became a global sensation, revolutionising television’s approach to serial drama.

For a while it was also an albatross around Lynch’s neck: he could not top it, not with a second run in 1991, nor the much-maligned movie prequel Fire Walk with Me (1992) nor the succession of one-season wonders (On the Air, 1992, Hotel Room, 1993) that he found himself developing.

His solution was to retreat once more to the fringes, walking away from Twin Peaks during its second run to direct Wild at Heart, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1990. The filmmaking became stranger and stranger still.

After Fire Walk with Me was booed at Cannes, Lynch embarked on the violent neo-noir Lost Highway (1996), before throwing fans for another loop with the atypically linear, U-rated road movie The Straight Story (1999). The director reported overhearing one guest at a preview screening asking “Isn’t it odd that there are two directors called David Lynch?”

Such duality may have factored into Mulholland Drive (2001), a project born of an abandoned TV pilot and the director’s fascination with the twisting, Moebius-like roads around his LA retreat. Intertwining the fates of two actresses, it was immediately embraced as an early 21st-century classic, with David Thomson citing it as “one of the greatest films ever made about the cultural devastation caused by Hollywood”.

Subsequent projects ventured further off the beaten path: Rabbits (2002) was a web series that re-envisioned the sitcom with human-rabbit hybrids, while Inland Empire (2006) was an experimental three-hour splurge.

John Hurt in Lynch’s The Elephant Man - Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images)

For a while it seemed as if Lynch might never direct again. Sequestered in his Hollywood Hills studio he returned to painting, weathering his parents’ deaths and a one-year marriage to his long-time collaborator Mary Sweeney. A pair of documentaries in 2016, The Art Life and Blue Velvet Revisited, helped to sustain the director’s mystique, while suggesting how his hands-on methods might just have passed into obsolescence in the new digital age.

Then in October 2014 the cable network Showtime announced that Lynch would be returning to television with a revival of Twin Peaks, picking up where the first two seasons had left off. The result – Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) – was unlike anything aired on television at its moment, and not terribly like the original show, despite the return of several key performers.

Working for a cable channel rather than a major network and utilising new digital technology allowed Lynch to expand and travel beyond the boundaries of the small-town America which he and Mark Frost had described a quarter of a century before. Neither an exercise in easy nostalgia nor simple fan service, it was unsentimental in its depiction of the effects the years had wrought upon its cast, building towards a meditation on old age and our inability to turn back the clock.

Lynch, who in 2019 received an honorary Academy Award, remained cheerily enigmatic in interviews, speaking only to present new variations on the idea that all his works should ultimately speak for themselves. “Life is very, very confusing, and so films should be allowed to be, too,” he said.

His personality and outlook expressed itself elsewhere: in a run of offbeam performances that stretched from his FBI agent Gordon Cole in Twin Peaks to a bartender in Family Guy; in a love of music that grew out of his extraordinary sound design and eventually encompassed several albums; and in his lifelong advocacy for the benefits of transcendental meditation.

David Lynch married Peggy Lentz in 1967; they had a daughter, Jennifer, who became a film director. They divorced, and in 1977 he married Mary Fisk; they had a son, but divorced in 1987. In 2006 he was married briefly to his partner Mary Sweeney, with whom he had a son, then in 2009 Lynch married the actress Emily Stofle, who appeared in the revival of Twin Peaks; they had a daughter.

David Lynch, born January 20 1946, death announced January 16 2025