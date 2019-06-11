David Ortiz Is in 'Stable' Condition After Undergoing Second Surgery for Gunshot Wound in Boston

David Ortiz underwent his second surgery after being shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reported, with the operation occurring after the athlete arrived in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday night.

The second surgery concluded at about 1 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, Ortiz’s medical assistant Leo Lopez told ESPN.

The former Boston Red Sox player is now awake and in “stable” condition, his wife Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement issued through the Red Sox. She said her husband is expected to remain in the ICU for the next several days.

“On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital,” Ortiz’s wife’s statement continued.

Ortiz, who retired from baseball after the 2016 season, was hospitalized on Sunday after he was shot during a burglary attempt at an amusement center in his hometown of Santo Domingo.

Felix Duran Mejía, the spokesman of the National Police of the Dominican Republic, confirmed the incident to CNN Espanol, which reported that Ortiz, 43, was injured in the back by a bullet.

The athlete underwent an emergency six-hour surgery just after the shooting, led by Dr. Abel Gonzalez. The team of surgeons repaired gun wound damage to both intestines and the liver. Ortiz’s gallbladder was also removed in order to work on the liver, although the gallbladder itself was not injured, Gonzalez told ESPN.

The Red Sox — the 2018 World Series champion team — sent an air ambulance to pick up Ortiz so he could receive further medical treatment in Boston, according to previous reports.

Ortiz played 20 years of Major League Baseball, 14 of them with the Red Sox. He retired from the sport in 2016, and in 2017, the team retired his famous jersey, No. 34.