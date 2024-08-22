will.i.am and David Oyelowo realise they share same starstruck anecdote about each other

The Black Eyed Peas musician and Selma star were both too nervous to speak to each other - but didn't realise they had been recognised.

David Oyelowo couldn't believe he and will.i.am were both starstruck by each other. (BBC screengrab)

What did you miss?

will.i.am and David Oyelowo have shared their shock at realising that they were both too starstruck to speak to each other on the same flight - believing the other one hadn't recognised them.

The two stars finally got the chance to meet and share their mutual anecdote on The One Show, where they were stunned to realise that they had both been too nervous to introduce themselves.

Joining them was Sir Tom Jones, who spoke about the conflicting career advice he was given by Elvis and Frank Sinatra.

What, how, and why?

When David Oyelowo was booked for the same episode of The One Show as will.i.am, he finally got to tell the Black Eyed Peas star how he had once been starstruck to realise they were travelling on the same flight - but was stunned to hear that will.i.am had the same anecdote about him.

As Thursday's One Show guests were introduced, Alex Jones and Clara Amfo prompted Oyelowo to tell will.i.am about the previous time they had sat near each other.

David Oyelowo and will.i.am were both excited to spot each other on the same flight. (BBC screengrab)

The Selma star said: "Will doesn't know this, we haven't met officially but I remember a plane journey, you were sat behind me and I walked onto the plane and I went, oh my gosh, that's will.i.am."

He looked shocked as the music producer told him: "That's what I said about you." Oyelowo replied: "Do you remember it? Nooo! Oh my gosh, how cool is this."

The Voice UK mentor told him: "Yeah. How many times do I get on the airplane and I see the dude that played Martin Luther King? Like, come on, bro."

Oyelowo looked thrilled as he said: "That's so crazy because I saw you and I went oh my gosh, I'm not going to introduce myself, I'm not going to make myself look crazy. But you know what I was so impressed with? Your hair was so incredibly shaped and you kept it that way for 11 hours on a plane.

"We both knew each other but we didn't say anything, so nice to meet you Will, properly."

What else happened on The One Show?

Tom Jones shared the conflicting career advice he got from Elvis and Frank Sinatra. (PA/Alamy)

The One Show hit the headlines earlier today when the BBC announced that one of its regular hosts, Jermaine Jenas, had been sacked by the corporation following complaints about workplace conduct.

However, Jenas was not mentioned by hosts Jones and Amfo who kept things safely light by hearing one of The Voice UK star Sir Tom Jones' many celebrity anecdotes.

Jones told how he had played a concert watched by Elvis in 1968, and shared the advice Elvis offered him afterwards.

"He said to me, 'great show Tom, but those standards, we leave them to Frank Sinatra'. And I loved it when he said 'we'. 'We don't do those songs.'"

😯 @RealSirTomJones on getting conflicting advice from Elvis and Frank Sinatra early in his career!



Watch #TheOneShow live now 👉 https://t.co/0jQc3xJot9 pic.twitter.com/NxoCzQxwcH — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 22, 2024

But Jones then got conflicting advice from none other than Sinatra as he told: "Then I was talking to Frank Sinatra another night and he said, 'forget that rock 'n' roll stuff, you need to do more jazz.'

"So I'm thinking, wow, what a position to be in. Elvis is telling me to go one way and Frank Sinatra telling me to go another way, so here I am in the middle doing both."

His Voice UK co-star will.i.am joked: "And who's still standing?"

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.

Read more: Jermaine Jenas leaves the BBC