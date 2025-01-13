David Schwimmer Was 'Excited' to Finally Play a 'Dad of a Teenager'“ ”Now That He Is One in 'Real Life'

The actor is dad to daughter Cleo, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Zoe Buckman

When his latest role came around, David Schwimmer was excited to pull from his real-life experience.

The actor, whose new series Goosebumps: The Vanishing is streaming now on Disney+, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the show and shared that he had been looking forward to playing the character since the two had something in common.

"I've not been able to play a dad of a teenager, which I am now in real life," said Schwimmer, who shares daughter Cleo, 13, with ex-wife Zoe Buckman. "So that part of me was also really excited. It's another level of meaningful at this stage."

zoe buckman/ instagram David Schwimmer, Zoe Buckman and their daughter Cleo

Although Schwimmer, 58, does not often share photos of his daughter on social media, he's occasionally spoken about her in interviews.

In 2020, Schwimmer shared that his daughter is a vegetarian while talking about her on the Table Manners podcast. “She’s a self-declared vegetarian,” he shared.

“When she was four or five, she just said ‘I’m a vegetarian,' " he said. "I think she had been somewhere with her mum, where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights and I think it just hit her."

Jason Mendez/Getty David Schwimmer speaks at the Goosebumps: The Vanishing - New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in New York City.

He also revealed her favorite foods include pasta and vegetarian nuggets, and while he admitted he’s not a baker, he said he does his best to provide nutritious meals.

“I obviously make breakfast for her everyday, or dinner with her. So I cook a bit, but I’m not a brilliant cooker,” he shared, adding that her breakfast often consists of porridge or toast with almond butter and blueberries.

Schwimmer's ex-wife Buckman has also shared that their daughter loves experimenting with her style, including dyeing her hair different colors like blue and pink, and even shaving her head.

Her mom posted a photo that showed her helping Cleo cut her hair in 2020. “The world is saying ‘burn it down and rebuild’ and the babies are listening,” she wrote on Instagram. “I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn’t, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!”

