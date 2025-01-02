David Schwimmer Recalls Watching Matt LeBlanc Dislocate His Shoulder During Live Taping of “Friends”: 'He Went Totally White'

The actor's injury was a fluke that he played off so well, it took him stepping away from the scene for the rest of the cast to notice

David Schwimmer is remembering a scary moment on the set of Friends.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about his role in the upcoming second season of Disney+ and Hulu's Goosebumps, the actor remembered a "genuinely frightening moment" while filming the beloved sitcom in front of a live studio audience in 1994.

"During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder," Schwimmer shared.

"He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out."

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on 'Friends' in 1995

The incident occurred as they filmed the season 3 episode, "The One with the Jam."

Out of genuine concern, Schwimmer turned to the cameras and urged them to "cut."

"You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital."

During HBO Max's 2021 Friends reunion special, footage of the moment LeBlanc was injured was included among other never-before-seen moments. The cast watched the scene in which LeBlanc, asJoey Tribbiani, jumped into an open seat and landed at a bad angle, shoulder first.

The cast remembered that they had skipped one of their pre-show rituals that day, the huddle. "After that, we were like, ‘Do we need to do the huddle?’ and [LeBlanc] would say, ‘Yeah!' ” they shared.

The incident left LeBlanc in a sling, which was written into the next episode, the beloved "The One Where No One’s Ready."



