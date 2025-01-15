David Schwimmer says he served Rod Stewart divorce papers

David Schwimmer said he once served British singer Sir Rod Stewart divorce papers, while the actor was working in a summer job during his university years.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Friends actor recalled a short-lived career which put him in front of Sir Rod before revealing he has “never run into him since”.

“One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work and my mum said you can be a process server for me,” 58-year-old Schwimmer said.

“My mum was a divorce lawyer, and so I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers.”

The actor, best known for playing Ross Geller on US sitcom Friends, said he felt like the fictional British MI6 spy James Bond doing the job at the age of 18.

“Because you get a tip, you’re tipped off as to where they might be,” he said.

“Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since – but I served Rod Stewart.

“I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows.”

“He knows now,” Colbert joked.

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart who have become the newest celebrity ambassadors for the King’s charity The King’s Foundation (Ian West/PA)

Schwimmer did not specify which divorce it was for, but the British star split from his first wife Alana Stewart in 1984 after a five-year marriage.

Sir Rod, known for hits including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Hot Legs and Maggie May, later tied the knot with model Rachel Hunter in 1990, before finalising their divorce in 2006.

The veteran rocker married his current wife Penny Lancaster in 2007.

Sir Rod, who has just celebrated his milestone 80th birthday, and model, special constable and Loose Women star Lancaster have become the newest celebrity ambassadors for the King’s charity The King’s Foundation, joining the likes of David Beckham and Sienna Miller in the role.

It marks the start of the foundation’s 35th anniversary celebrations and the couple will visit the charity’s headquarters Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, this week.